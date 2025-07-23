Taylor Swift's billionaire status gets Travis Kelce teased by his brother

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is straight out of a movie, and the latter's brother has some thoughts on which one.

On the latest episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, the two were discussing none other than Pretty Woman, the iconic 1990 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Specifically, the former Philadelphia Eagles player couldn't help but assimilate the characters' financial discrepancies to his brother's with the "So Long, London" singer.

© GC Images Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023

On the latest episode of New Heights, Travis was suggesting there needs to be a Pretty Woman remake as "Pretty Man," where "a CEO billionaire woman is so high class that she doesn't know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car…"

Jason was then quick to interject with: "Travis you're living Pretty Man right now," prompting hysterics from his younger brother.

"You are pretty man, you're living your own Julia Roberts [movie]," Jason further joked, as Travis in turn teased: "I'm wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home."

© Getty Images Jason likened his brother to Julia's character Vivian Ward

"You can't beat it, man," he added as he wiped tears off his face, adding: "That's why me and Julia Roberts, when I met Julia, it felt like we were the same person … she spoke to me in this movie."

Over ten years into his football career, Travis has amassed a reported net worth of approximately $90 million.

© Getty Images The couple at last month's NHL final

Moreover, per sports salary tracker Spotrac, Travis' two-year contract with the Chiefs, which he renewed last year, is worth $34.25 million, meaning he'll be earning a $17.125 million yearly average, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

He and his brother, who retired from the Eagles in March of last year, secured a deal with Amazon's Wondery for their podcast reportedly worth over $100 million, for exclusive audio and video rights, for the next three years.

© Instagram They also recently attended a Kelce family wedding

Meanwhile, Taylor was officially branded a billionaire by Forbes last year, with a net worth of $1.1 billion, the first person to reach billionaire status based solely on songwriting and performing. "Her fortune includes more than $500 million in estimated wealth amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth $500 million and some $125 million in real estate," the outlet reported.

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023, and confirmed they were dating when she made a surprise appearance at one of his games in Kansas City that September, against the Chicago Bears.