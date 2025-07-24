Taylor Swift's rarely-seen family member makes public appearance with unexpected A-lister

Taylor Swift's brother Austin was spotted out and about in New York City with actress Natalie Portman, sending fans into a frenzy as they realized that the singer was not an only child.

A Reddit post went viral earlier in the week when a photo of his friendly interaction with the Black Swan star was posted to the website, prompting a sea of commenters to share their shock that they never knew about Taylor's younger sibling.

Down-to-earth

© BACKGRID Austin was spotted in NYC with Natalie Portman

Austin, 33, sported a plaid shirt and black trousers in the photo, and looked relaxed as he chatted with a group of friends on the sidewalk.

Natalie looked equally casual in a black T-shirt, denim cut-off shorts and a beige bag with tassels hanging from it as she laughed at his joke. She wore her brown locks in gentle waves down her back and added a pair of dark sunglasses.

The Reddit thread commenters couldn't believe that Austin appeared so down-to-earth despite his mega-famous older sister.

© BACKGRID Austin is an actor and producer

"Taylor has a brother? I must have been living under a rock," one user commented. "Didn't even know she had a brother until now," another said, while a third chimed in, "Same, I had to do a double take."

Despite their shock, Taylor and Austin have frequently professed their love for each other on social media in the past, and the actor has joined his sister at several award shows like the Golden Globes and the Country Music Awards.

Behind the scenes

© Christopher Polk/ACMA2014 Taylor is close to her brother

Austin studied film and acting at the University of Notre Dame and made his film debut in 2016 alongside Pierce Brosnan in I.T. He has also appeared in We Summon the Darkness, Braking for Whales and Cover Versions.

"I'm pretty reserved in most circumstances, so [acting] never seemed like it would be a good fit. But I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative," he told People in 2018.

© Getty Images He made his acting debut in 2016

He has worked with his sister on multiple projects, including as an executive producer on her Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, and as a producer on her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, directed by her friend Blake Lively.

"I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" and now I am so proud and thankful that we've been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year!" Austin wrote on Instagram when the news was announced.

A proud Swiftie

© Getty Images The 33-year-old has produced several of her projects

The film buff, who is three years younger than Taylor, also has a deep respect for his sister and credits her as a huge inspiration to him.

"She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction. She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life," he told Vanity Fair. "And I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that."

He continued: "Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect. You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it's all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that."

© Getty Images Austin dressed as Santa for one of Travis' games

He is also close with Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and appeared at his Kansas City Chiefs game in December 2023.

"He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," Travis said on his New Heights podcast. "In the Santa sack. Whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants."

