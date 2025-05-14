Taylor Swift's 'really special' introduction to Travis Kelce's new family member revealed

It has been a special last few weeks for the Kelce family — and Taylor Swift!

On Monday, March 30, the "So High School" singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce welcomed his fourth child, another girl, named Finnley Anne, with wife Kylie Kelce. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, and Bennett, two.

And, as they continue to bask in their newborn bubble, the former Philadelphia Eagles player has given insight into the Grammy winner's meeting with her boyfriend's new niece.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation — Jason and Travis' podcast New Heights is signed to Amazon — the doting dad first shared: "Finnley's doing great. She is six weeks old, so she is a baby. We are not sleeping much, but it's been good."

Then, asked whether Taylor had met the new bebe, he confirmed: "She has, yep, she's met her."

He further shared: "We were fortunate to have them all in … it doesn't happen often. Everybody is busy, but it was really special," adding: "Thankfully we have a tight-knit family that makes time for each other, and it's been awesome."

Though both Taylor and Travis have been recently laying low since the former completed her Eras Tour and the latter football season, they were recently spotted spending Mother's Day together in Philadelphia, where Jason and Kylie are based.

As for Travis' introduction to little Finnley, Jason introduced her to the world during an episode of his New Heights podcast in April, starting off by asking his younger brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Travis emphasized: "Yes I want to see my new niece Jason you only sent one picture!"

"You didn't even tell me what name you picked yet," he added, and as Finnley, nicknamed Finn, came into the camera lens, he gushed: "Hey little muffin, look at you," adding: "Tell Ky I said hello, I'm glad everything is going great."

He then wondered whether the baby was still "nameless," to which Kylie joked they would have forgotten to do the paperwork if they left the hospital without completing the birth certificate with the name. Jason ultimately revealed the name, and Travis further marveled at the newborn, saying: "Is this Finny? … Finn Anne! That's adorable."

The doting dad-of-four then asked whether he wanted to say anything to Finn, and Travis just shared: "You just look adorable I don't have anything to say to you! You happy to be out?" as Jason jokingly added: "How was Kylie's uterus?"

"That was lovely, thank you for that," Travis added after the sweet introduction.