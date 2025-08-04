Calvin Harris and 'superhero' Vick Hope welcome first baby - and share graphic photo of home birth

Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, have welcomed a baby boy!

The Scottish-born DJ posted the happy news to his Instagram, where he can be seen cradling the newborn to his chest.

"20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero, and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah," he wrote in the caption.

Calvin posted the snaps of the couple's new baby to his Instagram

The Instagram carousel revealed images of the couple's homebirth setup as well as pictures of the placenta in a dehumidifier and being made into pill capsules.

Calvin and Vick's pregnancy announcement

News of the couple's pregnancy broke earlier this year after Vick showcased her blossoming baby bump during a meeting with Prince William and the next generation of Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmers at Folly Farm in the Chew Valley area of Somerset.

Looking radiant in cream trousers and a matching blouse teamed with a smart camel coat, Vick cradled her baby bump as she chatted to the Prince of Wales.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The couple's pregnancy was first revealed earlier this year

The event was held in aid of breaking the stigma around mental health in farming communities. The Going Home radio presenter took part in the royal engagement as part of her role as Countryfile's newest host.

It comes as no surprise that the married couple have chosen to keep their pregnancy under wraps for so long. In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine before they wed, Vick said:

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Vick previously told HELLO! that she's "keeping [her] private life private"

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [their engagement] but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Calvin and Vick's love story

Calvin and Vick tied the knot in September 2023 in a Glastonbury-themed ceremony after a two-year relationship.

Their paths first crossed 15 years before that, however, when the Radio 1 DJ famously rejected her now-husband. In an eye-opening interview with You Magazine, Vick explained how she snubbed Calvin when he initially asked her out on a date back in 2007.

© WireImage, Getty Vick first met Calvin back in 2007

"It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date," she revealed. "We still laugh about it now." She also spoke about the incident during a chat on Capital FM's Breakfast Show in 2018.

Opening up to radio host Roman Kemp, she explained: "I was 19, and I said no and I went off with either Scouting for Girls, or The Wombats. I don't know which. "I thought they were going to be bigger, but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis."