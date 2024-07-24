Vick Hope and Calvin Harris stun in rare couple photo from Ibiza trip

Whilst Vick Hope and her husband Calvin Harris are notoriously private about their relationship, the couple delighted fans on Tuesday when they shared an ultra-rare couple photo.

In the snapshot, which Vick shared to Instagram, the loved-up pair are pictured beaming from ear to ear whilst enjoying a night out in Ibizia's exclusive haunt, Ushuaïa.

Showering her beau with affection, BBC Radio 1 star Vick had her arms wrapped around her hubby Calvin who could be seen flashing a huge grin.

The 34-year-old presenter looked radiant dressed in a gold crochet halter neck dress complete with a plunging neckline and swishing tassels. She wore her Rapunzel tresses in a high ponytail and completed her look with a splash of metallic jewellery.

© Instagram The star dazzled in a gold crochet dress

Calvin, 40, meanwhile, rocked a patterned silk shirt emblazoned with a geometric print in shades of navy and sky blue.

Elsewhere in her "Summery summary" photo update, Vick included numerous photos from a birthday celebration, an image of herself clutching a trophy, snapshots from a garden party, and pictures from her trip to Paris.

© Instagram The radio presenter shared a glimpse inside her summer break

Fans and friends adored Vick's wholesome post, with one writing in the comments section: "Cuteness overload," while a second noted: "I love you two together," and a third remarked: "Gorgeous pictures."

Their private relationship

Vick and Calvin were first romantically linked back in 2022, with the couple sparking engagement rumours in May that year after Vick was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring during a visit to Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty Images Calvin and Vick enjoyed a rare date night at the BRIT Awards in March this year

In August 2022, Vick appeared to allude to her romance with Calvin during an interview with Waitrose's Weekend magazine. "I'm the happiest I've ever been," she said.

"It sounds so gushing, but I've worked out what makes me happy… It just takes time - it's about getting older, and surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things… and to just try to have fun. Life is too short."

© Getty Images The pair keep details of their relationship under wraps

Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Vick said: "You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it [engagement] but I'm keeping my private life private. I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

They went on to tie the knot in September 2023, with the pair organising a Glastonbury-style wedding reception complete with tents, performances from A-list guests and colourful firework displays.