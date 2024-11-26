Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vick Hope discusses 'beauty on the inside' amid exciting new venture
Vick Hope in an embellished white dress looking over her shoulder© James Veysey/Shutterstock

The BBC Radio 1 host has become Perfectil's new UK ambassador

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
BBC Radio 1 DJ, children's book author and The X Factor presenter Vick Hope has added another string to her bow after joining forces with Perfectil.

Vick has been announced as the beauty supplement brand's new ambassador and has taken the opportunity to champion inner beauty.

Vick Hope sitting on a chair in a white waistcoat© Perfectil
Vick has been announced as the new Perfectil Ambassador

Despite looking radiant in the campaign photo, which showed her donning a white waistcoat, wide-leg denim jeans, radiant skin and tumbling curls that fell to her waist, Vick took a moment to encourage people to embrace evolving beauty standards and look inward at their wellness.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Perfectil family!" said the TV and radio broadcaster, who wed DJ Calvin Harris in 2023. "I've always believed that beauty comes from feeling good, so this partnership feels like such a natural fit. I’m looking forward to working with Perfectil to champion living healthily and the qualities that make us beautiful on the inside." 

Vick Hope walks the runway at the Oxfam Style For Change show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at Ambika P3 on September 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett
The radio presenter often shows off her flawless complexion

She continued: "True beauty is more about who a person is, not just how they look."

This sentiment was evident in a survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Vitabiotics Perfectil, which found that 80 per cent believe inner qualities are more important than physical attributes. Specifically, honesty (54 per cent), kindness (53 per cent) and loyalty (48 per cent) were ranked as the highest-valued traits among friends.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England© JMEnternational
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope got married in 2023

Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President at Perfectil, described Vick as the "perfect ambassador", adding: "Our research shows that 85% of Brits are prioritising inner beauty, while we've always championed the idea that beauty starts from within through the right nutrition."

Vick's wellness routine

Vick Hope in a flower print dress© Getty
Vick said she prioritises time in nature for her wellness

Vick has been open about prioritising her health and wellness over the past few years, swapping alcohol for peppermint tea and prioritising time in nature.

She told The Guardian: "I adore being in nature and exploring outdoors. I spent the first 10 years of my life in Newcastle, then we moved to the Northumberland countryside. I am very grateful that I had so much fresh air and green growing up. 

"It keeps your mental well-being and perspective in check. On Sundays, I like to cover a bit of ground, so I’ll briskly walk for an hour, take deep breaths and focus the mind."

