Vick Hope's secret thoughts on husband Calvin Harris' ex Taylor Swift

Paralympics Paris Breakfast host Vick Hope will have been married to DJ superstar Calvin Harris for a year on 9 September.

But before the 'We Found Love' star tied the knot with ex-Strictly star Vick, he dated none other than global popstar Taylor Swift.

The DJ and 'Cruel Summer' singer first set eyes on each other at the Elle Style Awards in February 2015 having been introduced by mutual friend Ellie Goulding whom Calvin collaborated with on the singer's 2012 hit 'I Need Your Love'.

They began dating shortly after but eventually split in 2016. But what does Calvin's wife have to say about her beau's past love A.K.A one of the most decorated singers of the 21st century?

Vick can be celebrated for her 'girls supporting girls' attitude towards her husband's ex and has even previously admitted to listening to the 'Style' singer's award-winning music.

During an episode of her BBC Radio 1 show Going Home with Vick, Katie, and Jamie, the star was asked by her co-host Katie Thistleton what she does when her husband is out of the house, especially which music she listens to that her husband doesn't like.

"As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift," she quipped. "That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done."

Does Taylor Swift sing about Calvin Harris?

Whom the 'Love Story' hitmaker's songs are written about is a constant debate among Taylor's adoring fans, known as Swifties.

From fictional characters to her famous besties to high-profile exes, the musician draws from all aspects of life when penning her clever lyrics. But has she written a song about Vick's 'One Kiss' star hubby?

The Swifties suspect 'I Forgot You Existed' from her 2019 album Lover to be about the Scottish record producer. The song revolves around a feeling of indifference towards an ex. Her hit 'High Infidelity' off her 2022 album Midnights is also thought to be about the end of their romance.

The song features the line: "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?", reportedly a nod to the date Calvin went on On Air With Ryan Seacrest and said he "can't see [a music collaboration with Taylor] happening", despite her having worked on his hit song 'This Is What You Came For' featuring Rihanna.