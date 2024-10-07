Vick Hope cosies up to husband Calvin Harris as she marks personal milestone

Radio presenter Vick Hope has shared a sneak peek inside her lavish 35th birthday celebrations alongside her husband, Calvin Harris.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the BBC Radio 1 star uploaded a carousel of snapshots from her big day.

One snap showed the star posing with quirky giraffe balloons, a second showed a decadent raspberry tart while a third showed Vick enjoying a beautiful pink-hued sunset.

Amongst the pictures, the former Strictly star also included a rare family snapshot which featured her record producer husband, Calvin, 40.

The pair, who tied the knot in September last year, looked smitten, beaming for the camera with their arms wrapped around one another as they continued the celebrations.

For the special milestone, Vick wore a whimsical maxi dress emblazoned with colourful illustrations, a pair of suede sandals and some elegant drop earrings.

Her beau, Calvin, meanwhile looked effortlessly stylish in khaki linen trousers and a simple white T-shirt.

"Another trip around the sun, and I'm just so grateful to be alive, to love and to be loved," Vick gushed in her caption.

The star's fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with touching well-wishes.

One wrote: "Oh man!!! Happy birthday [to] you!!! These pictures bring me such joy," while a second added: "What an absolutely gorgeous family. Happy birthday babe," and a third added: "Glowing gorgeous girl."

Vick and Calvin's love story

Vick and Calvin were first romantically linked back in 2022, with the couple sparking engagement rumours in May after Vick was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring at Chelsea Flower Show.

In August 2022, Vick seemingly alluded to her romance with Calvin during an interview with Waitrose's Weekend magazine. Sharing a glimpse inside her personal growth, she shared: "I'm the happiest I've ever been.

"It sounds so gushing, but I've worked out what makes me happy… It just takes time - it's about getting older, and surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things… and to just try to have fun. Life is too short."

It's thought that Calvin popped the question underneath a tree on his sprawling Ibiza property. His holiday home - called Terra Masia - is Ibiza's largest organic farm and is known for producing vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals.

The lovebirds went on to tie the knot in September 2023, with the pair organising a Glastonbury-style wedding reception complete with tents, performances from A-list guests and colourful firework displays.