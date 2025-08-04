Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott give glimpse of bittersweet personal summer amid HGTV turmoil

Drew and Jonathan Scott have shared the meaningful summer plans that they partook in. They reconnected with their roots in Scotland, and they took their father Jim Scott along for the sentimental ride.

The sentimental trip comes at a time right after the brothers promoted their three new shows, all the while, HGTV was experiencing an internal turmoil after canceling four popular shows. Their show Celebrity IOU successfully premiere on July 19. Chasing the West was supposed to come out on July 20, however it was postponed to July 30.

Don't Hate Your House was scheduled to premiere in July as well; however, the network simply shared in an updated press release that Don't Hate Your House will be released "later this year."

Drew revealed all about the special trip to People: "We took our dad back to his hometown, and then we stayed in a castle. Our dad's 91, so if we go, it's nice to take him, too, because he can go back and see his brother and family. So, we did a big family reunion there. We had 60 people together and it was a lot of fun."

© Instagram Drew and Jonathan recently took their father Jim Scott to Scotland, where he was born

Scotland not only serves as Jim's place of birth, but it also represents his marriage. After Jim moved to Western Canada In 1976, Jim met his wife Joanne Scott in 1976. They ended up eloping and welcomed Daniel, "J.D." in 1976 and then they had the twins two years later.

In 2017, after being married for 51 years, the couple romantically renewed their vows in Scotland and also celebrated the wedding festivities that they never had. On top of the recent Scotland adventure, the family also used being in Europe to their advantage and made multiple trips.

© Instagram Drew and Jonathan Scott's mother Joanne started talking to her children about their dreams at a young age

Drew continued: "Then we went to Munich and Italy and Zurich. So, it was fun to travel and get the kids used at a young age to traveling abroad." Joanne and Jim get all the credit for instilling a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial mindset in their children.

Growing up, Drew and Jonathan used to get paid for doing their chores, and they would use the money to go to the zoo and other activities. The pair taught the twins financial literacy by introducing them to a piggy bank, and then a bank account at a young age.

© Getty Images Drew and Jonathan learned about financial literacy at a young age

The duo believe that having regular conversations with your children about their biggest dreams, gets the wheels going for their journey.

They both shared their parenting advice on Drew & Jonathan's website: "One: Support and encourage their hopes and dreams. Two: Make sure they know there's no such thing as a stupid question. Three: Any business must start with a plan and build on that. We always ate dinner together. That's the perfect time to brainstorm about what things your kids love or would love to do and how it could be turned into a job. Bouncing ideas off of each other can be really inspirational."

© Getty Images Jonathan and Drew also learned to fully commit to whichever goal they chose

In fact, it was during one of those talks, that an idea was born for the family. Joanne continued: "Our guys' first business started at the dinner table: JAM (Jonathan Andrew Mom) Enterprises. They decorated metal hangers with lovely colored nylon material and finished with a flower made from the same material. Through a family friend they met a woman who had stores in Japan and gave them huge orders."

The boys learned that regardless of what goal they had, they had to fully commit to it, which taught them perseverance and discipline.

Jim added: "I was an instructor in Shotokan karate. When the boys were eight, they wanted to join. I said if they started, they could not quit. They watched a number of classes and decided they wanted to join. Their older brother Daniel (JD) was 10 and he had joined at eight. Over the next 10 years, all three boys earned black belts and became instructors at the dojo."