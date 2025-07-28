Drew and Jonathan Scott finally address new show after HGTV postponed theirs, canceled others

Drew and Jonathan Scott are opening up about their new HGTV show.

The arrival of the new show, Chasing the West, is bittersweet in more ways than one, as it comes on the heels of a long slate of unexpected cancellations over at the home renovation network that has left both fans and their own stars heartbroken.

Moreover, it's rooted in nostalgia, as it sees them revisit their own childhood growing up on a ranch in the Canadian Rockies.

© Getty The brothers at the Today Show earlier this month

Speaking with People about the new show, which will premiere on July 30 after a previous delay, Jonathan confessed: "It was sort of bittersweet because we could share what we loved about growing up on a ranch with all of these families," adding: "On the flip side, I miss it. It was so fun to be in the mountains."

"It was like a blast to the past for us. It was nostalgic," he added, reminiscing over growing up on a 160-acre ranch near Alberta, caring for animals and their family property. "We were riding horses every other day and I haven't ridden in years, so I was sore," he said of filming the show.

Though it's been years, their time growing up on a ranch served them well when it came to teaching their clients their ways.

© Getty Jonathan and Drew in 2024

"We learned a lot over the years from being on a ranch and the hard work that it takes," Jonathan said, before noting: "But all these homeowners that we're dealing with, they were oblivious. They thought it would just be a dream to leave the hectic, busy pace of the city and have a relaxing life on a ranch. No, it's hard work. So we really were that wake-up call."

Jonathan further details how many of their clients were keen on having as much land as possible, but they had to remind them of the major responsibilities that comes with.

© Dennys Ilic Goldie Hawn previously appeared on Celebrity IOU

"The more land you get, the more expensive it is to maintain. And I remember whether it was mending fences or catching cattle that escaped — that was so much work," he emphasized. "So you have to size it appropriately for your needs."

In addition to Chasing the West, the brothers also premiered the milestone tenth season of Celebrity IOU earlier this month, plus their other show, Don't Hate Your House, will be premiering later this year.

© Getty Jonathan is engaged to Zooey Deschanel

However, though it was initially set to premiere its second season on July 30 — when Chasing the West will now premiere — earlier this month, it lost a confirmed premiere date.

An updated press release simply states that the show will instead release "later this year." The series' eight episodes will follow the brothers "fix problematic homes for frustrated families as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to reimagine dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love."