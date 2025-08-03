Dylan Dreyer's ex joins her birthday celebrations in new photos featuring kids and Hoda Kotb

Dylan Dreyer was surrounded by friends and family, including her ex-husband Brian Fichera, for her birthday.

On Saturday, August 2, the TODAY anchor rang in her 44th trip around the sun, alongside Brian, their three kids, and her former NBC colleague Hoda Kotb and her daughters.

It marks the doting mom's first major celebration since announcing her split from the cameraman, who she married in 2012 and with whom she shares sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three.

© Instagram Dylan celebrated her 44th birthday on August 2nd

Dylan took to Instagram the Sunday after her birthday and shared a glimpse into the festivities, starting with a photo of her decked out in birthday gear, including a sash and festive glasses.

She next shared a photo of her three boys posing with Hoda's girls Haley and Hope, plus a photo of her smiling ear-to-ear while Cal, Oliver and Rusty embraced her.

Last but not least, she included a selfie with Hoda — who left TODAY in January — and one of them with the kids, plus two videos revealing that Brian was also part of the celebrations, which appear to have taken place at Hoda's house.

© Instagram She appeared to celebrate at Hoda's house

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Bday girl!!!" Hoda wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Yay!!! What a wonderful day! Love!" and: "Awesome birthday celebration Dylan. [I'm] SO glad you enjoyed a wonderful day celebrating your birthday with Hoda & all the kids. Cheers to YOU!! Have a super year ahead," as well as: "You are the cutest!! Happy birthday, Dylan. Love your sweet spirit!"

© Instagram Brian was also part of the festivities

Dylan and Brian have already made a slew of social media appearances together since confirming their split, including most recently in photos from a day out on the golf course with their eldest son Calvin.

She announced her split from Brian with a statement on Instagram on July 18, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via The former couple were married for just over 10 years

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, and concluded: "Thank you as always for your support."