Joanna Gaines puts kids to 'challenging' work on 40-acre farm in new video

Joanna Gaines knows that it takes a group effort to upkeep her home.

She and her husband Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003, live in a 1,700-square-foot Victorian farmhouse that sits on a 40-acre property in Crawford, which is part of Waco, Texas, where their business is based.

The property includes a bee farm, and in time for summer honey harvesting, the Magnolia founder enlisted her children to help collect honey. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines tasks kids with honey harvesting

"Honey harvest day at the farm!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "The bees were hanging by the front door so we had to go in and out the side window, which made it a bit more challenging. So proud of our bees, they work so hard."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "A beautiful life, well deserved," as others followed suit with: "What an amazing bounty," and: "Bees are fascinating creatures!! This reel put a smile on my face… thank you," as well as: "What a beautiful harvest!"

Joanna and Chip are parents to five kids, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college, followed by Ella Rose, 18, who just graduated from high school, Duke, 17, Emmie Kay, 15, and Crew, six.