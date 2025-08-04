Jenna Bush Hager makes guest co-host blush as she suggests romantic plans: 'You are crazy!'

Jenna Bush Hager loves to play matchmaker.

The TODAY anchor has previously touted her matchmaking skills on the show, as well as advertised them multiple times to her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

Now, it was comedian Matt Rogers in Jenna's hot seat, and none other than Broadway star Jonathan Groff the suggested match for him.

Speaking on the Monday, August 4 installment of TODAY with Jenna & Friends (Matt is the guest co-host of the week), the two brought up how Matt recently said while appearing on Hot Ones Versus with his Las Culturistas co-host Bowen Yang that Jonathan is his celebrity crush.

Jenna asked whether Matt had heard from Jonathan since then, to which he said: "No, I think he's busy."

He then for a moment feared he might be coming out to surprise him, but Jenna reassured him: "He's not coming back but, Jonathan, you're invited here," before emphasizing: "I love setting people up, please let me do this."

"I'm sure you do!" Matt quipped, as Jenna continued: "Jonathan, you're invited here, anytime this week, or next and we will bring you [Matt] back."

"I don't know that that's … um … You are crazy!" Matt said sheepishly, but Jenna maintained: "It would be so fun, I think you guys would be perfect together, I'm picturing it."

Matt brushed her off, suggesting she's just a Hamilton "superfan" — Jonathan starred as King George III in the original rendition of the hit musical — and Jenna was quick to add: "I am, I went and saw it and he was so nice to my mom," referring to former First Lady Laura Bush. "He's really good with moms and I know your mom is really close to you."

Matt slightly acquiesced, saying: "Here's what I'll say, I'm interested in a drink, I think it could be fun, but also, whatever," as he gave a big smile and Jenna squealed.

"I can't be on television doing this, and the thing is, it's live. That's why this is must-see TV. Because you might just see me cornered by JBH," he further joked.

"If you want, Jonathan, slide into his DMs," Jenna said as one last pitch, before her producers said she needed to "keep going" on to the next segment.