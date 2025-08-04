Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager makes guest co-host blush as she suggests romantic plans: 'You are crazy!'
Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 on the TODAY Show© Getty

Jenna Bush Hager makes guest co-host blush as she suggests romantic plans: 'You are crazy!'

The TODAY anchor played matchmaker between Matt Rogers and Jonathan Groff

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Jenna Bush Hager loves to play matchmaker.

The TODAY anchor has previously touted her matchmaking skills on the show, as well as advertised them multiple times to her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

Now, it was comedian Matt Rogers in Jenna's hot seat, and none other than Broadway star Jonathan Groff the suggested match for him.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers on Wednesday June 8, 2022 © Getty
Matt and Bowen on TODAY in 2022

Speaking on the Monday, August 4 installment of TODAY with Jenna & Friends (Matt is the guest co-host of the week), the two brought up how Matt recently said while appearing on Hot Ones Versus with his Las Culturistas co-host Bowen Yang that Jonathan is his celebrity crush.

Jenna asked whether Matt had heard from Jonathan since then, to which he said: "No, I think he's busy."

He then for a moment feared he might be coming out to surprise him, but Jenna reassured him: "He's not coming back but, Jonathan, you're invited here," before emphasizing: "I love setting people up, please let me do this."

Jonathan Groff attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City© Getty
Matt's celebrity crush is Jonathan

"I'm sure you do!" Matt quipped, as Jenna continued: "Jonathan, you're invited here, anytime this week, or next and we will bring you [Matt] back."

"I don't know that that's … um … You are crazy!" Matt said sheepishly, but Jenna maintained: "It would be so fun, I think you guys would be perfect together, I'm picturing it."

jenna bush hager and dwayne wade on today with jenna and friends© Getty Images
Jenna has been having a revolving door of guest co-hosts since Hoda's departure

Matt brushed her off, suggesting she's just a Hamilton "superfan" — Jonathan starred as King George III in the original rendition of the hit musical — and Jenna was quick to add: "I am, I went and saw it and he was so nice to my mom," referring to former First Lady Laura Bush. "He's really good with moms and I know your mom is really close to you."

Matt slightly acquiesced, saying: "Here's what I'll say, I'm interested in a drink, I think it could be fun, but also, whatever," as he gave a big smile and Jenna squealed.

Jenna with her family posing american flag mini dress© Instagram
The TODAY anchor with her husband Henry Hager and their three kids

"I can't be on television doing this, and the thing is, it's live. That's why this is must-see TV. Because you might just see me cornered by JBH," he further joked.

"If you want, Jonathan, slide into his DMs," Jenna said as one last pitch, before her producers said she needed to "keep going" on to the next segment.

