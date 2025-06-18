Jenna Bush Hager's kids share brutal response to her major makeover

The highly anticipated reveal of Jenna Bush Hager's new haircut did not go as planned when her three children had an unexpected reaction to her surprising look.

The Today star underwent a major hair transformation live on air on Monday, after fulfilling a promise to her Jenna & Friends guest host Leslie Bibb.

Getting the chop

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day," Leslie said on Monday's episode.

She recruited celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan to cut Jenna's hair into a short blonde bob, just like the style that Leslie rocked in The White Lotus.

Chris explained while snipping off layers of Jenna's locks that "bobs are like spring cleaning. There are sometimes bad damage, bad layers, it evens it up and creates a nice strong perimeter."

© Getty Images Jenna chopped her blonde locks into a bob

"Woah, that's so short!" the mom of three exclaimed. "I will say, my daughter was like, 'Mom, don't do it. You're going to regret it.'"

"You are such a [expletive], you're so cool," Leslie chimed in.

A major change

© Instagram She revealed that her kids did not like the new look

The former First Daughter revealed that her kids Mila, 12, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five, were not enamored with her new look when she returned home on Monday after the show.

"I will say, I walked in to show my children and you just…I videoed it," she said, before showing a clip of their hilarious reactions. "I think they thought they were getting a puppy."

"What is it?" the kids said before seeing Jenna's haircut and greeting her with a scream. "What are you doing?" Poppy cried while Mila was brutally honest with her assessment, saying, "I don't like it." Hal agreed with his older sisters, adding, "I don't like it!"

© NBC Her husband Henry was a fan of the haircut

"Why would you do that?" Poppy asked, before running away and fake crying.

"Are those real?" Leslie asked on the show after seeing the children's reactions. "Your children are monsters. They're monsters! They started crying."

"I know! It was sort of fake crying, I mean that's our love language," Jenna quipped.

Despite the adverse reaction from her three kids, the 43-year-old's husband Henry loved her new look. "The best thing is my husband did like it. He was like, 'Damn that's hot.' Which was sweet," Jenna said, adding that Henry defended her new look to their children. "He was like, 'She don't know fashion.'"

Going strong

© Instagram The pair have been married since 2008

Henry and Jenna have been married for 17 years and celebrated Father's Day in style on Sunday with a sweet canoe ride alongside their kids.

"It was fun. It was fun to celebrate him," she said on Monday's show. "He's happy with anything. He wants to be in nature. He mountain bikes. He was an Eagle Scout. So he said, 'Thank you for the most nostalgic Father's Day.'"

The couple are proud parents and want to encourage their kids to follow their dreams as they approach their teenage years.

© @jennabhager Jenna wants her girls to follow their dreams

"My biggest dream was to be a mom. That's all I wanted. And my girls, I said to Henry, they have these other dreams," Jenna shared on the show.

"Mila's like, 'I'm going to write a story, I'm going to be an author. I'm going to be a lawyer,' all these things. Poppy's like 'I'm going to be an actor.'"

To learn more about their sweet family dynamic, watch below...