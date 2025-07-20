Jenna Bush Hager baffles Today co-star as she admits to alternative career hopes

Jenna Bush Hager has been a regular face on Today for over a decade, and a permanent co-host since 2019.

The NBC star is a much-loved member of the team and viewers can't imagine her being anywhere else. However, on a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, while co-hosting with Octavia Spencer, Jenna admitted to a very different career aspiration when they interviewed Law & Order star Tony Goldwyn.

Jenna was quick to ask for advice on being an extra, in particular, a "dead extra".

In the video above, Jenna was surprised to hear the response, and decided that maybe her career goal wasn't as fun as it initially sounded!

Luckily for fans, the star is more than happy with her current day job, and is looking forward to the future on the show, as the hunt for her permanent co-host continues.

Back in June, while at the Read with Jenna book festival in Nashville, Jenna told People that the search was continuing. "We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family," she said.

"To have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen," she explained, although added that the team had "just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet."

Along with her work on Today, she's also developed a name for herself in the publishing world. Following her successful book club, Read with Jenna, along with having several published books herself under her belt, Jenna announced recently that she'd launched her own publishing company called "Thousand Voices Media".

She shared a heartfelt video of herself crying happy tears during a phone call, with the caption reading: "'You look happier.' 'Thanks, I started my dream company publishing books and our Instagram just launched today!!'"

The mother-of-three shared: "The mission of Thousand Voices Book is to pull up seats to the table for writers of all genres, from all walks of life. We're so excited to discover emerging talent from all over the world and share their stories with as many readers as possible."

Her brand will be publishing eight books between Fall 2025 to Fall 2026. What's more, she is consciously choosing only female authors, of varying ages, genres and cultural backgrounds.

Reading is a great passion of Jenna's, and she's encouraging her children to do the same.

She's a doting mom to three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, who she shares with husband Henry Hager. The family live in Upstate New York and Jenna often shares snippets of their life both on social media, and on the show, including milestones in her children's lives to funny things they've said.