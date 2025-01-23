Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson make 'painful' decision to get matching piercings live on air

Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson made the brave decision to get their ears pierced live on air on Thursday January 23, commemorating their time together hosting Today with Jenna & Friends.

Scarlett, 40, has been co-hosting with Jenna this week and shared that after discovering that they both prefer piercings over tattoos they decided to get their ears pierced together.

"So we have committed to that. Today we’re doing it," Scarlett told viewers at home, as expert piercers from So Gold Studios from Brooklyn, New York City, joined the pair in the studio. Watch the moment below:

"I have a lot of piercings," the Marvel actress had previously shared.

"When I was a kid, I was into piercings and I had my eyebrow pierced, my septum, my everything. It was just a thing. And so I think it’s been a minute since I got a piercing, so I’m excited to do it with you."

© NBC Jenna and Scarlett get their ears pierced on TV

Former first daughter Jenna revealed she had five piercings and as a young adult had pierced her belly button although it became infected.

As the piercing began, Scarlett went first and admitted it was "a little bit painful" before taking hold of Jenna's hand to help her through the pain.

© NBC Scarlett has been a hit on The Today Show

Jenna's Today Show segment has seen her partner with Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer and Scarlett, while next week will see Jenna joined by musical guest hosts including Kelsea Ballerini.

The show was previously hosted by Jenna and Hoda Kotb, but Hoda stepped down from the long-running morning show in early January.

Scarlett has been a big hit, however, and only two days into her stint a behind-the-scenes moment shared on Instagram revealed that both she and Jenna were keen for her to host more episodes.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jenna and Scarlet have also been joined by Nicole Scherzinger

"Scarlett's gonna come back!" Jenna announced to fans as they ended the show, and Scarlett teased: "I work here now!"

Jenna then quipped that she needed a Sharpie to cross out "Friends" from her new logo, and replace it with Scarlett. Watch the moment here:

The audience and crew responded by cheering Scarlett's name, as Jenna insisted on getting a Sharpie.

"I'm gonna need to change our graphics," she joked, and Scarlett agreed, adding: "We need to get all new totes."