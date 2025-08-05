Inside Alison Brie and Dave Franco's unique love story — and their decision to not have kids

As the story goes, Dave was ready to propose to Alison during a trip in 2015, but he knew Alison wanted to go ring shopping together. He recently explained to Variety: "The day before the trip, I figured I should have a placeholder ring so I could at least put something on her finger. I went to an antiques store down the street from us and got what I thought was a cool, old ring. We first met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans years ago, and Alison had this silver mask on her head the entire weekend. I had written my phone number on the mask, and at the end of the trip, I took it and hid it. She didn't know I'd kept the mask all these years."

Alison added: "So, we're in Big Sur. He calls me out onto the patio. I turn around and Dave's on one knee in a Zorro mask, holding a weird box with an old rock in it. I had no idea what was going on."

"I spent the entire proposal explaining why it was so sweet that I kept the mask, [with] her still not understanding what this stupid mask was. She looked at me and said, 'Are you serious right now?' I finally had to tell her, 'Don't worry. Irene will make your ring.' Then she said yes. The mask is hanging in our kitchen with a photo from the first night we met," Dave concluded.