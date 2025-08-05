Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Alison Brie and Dave Franco's unique love story — and their decision to not have kids
Dave Franco, Alison Brie at the "Together" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Vista Theatre on July 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The couple, who are co-stars on Together, met in 2011 and married in 2017

Beatriz Colon
New York
New York WriterNew York
Alison Brie and Dave Franco are putting their love on the spotlight.

The couple is currently promoting their new movie together, titled Together, Michael Shanks' directorial debut about a couple who move to the countryside and find themselves encountering a mysterious force that horrifically causes changes in their bodies, sometimes even fusing them together.

While promoting the film, the Mad Men actress and the Now You See Me actor have turned heads with their way of getting press: from cutting each other's toe nails in public, sharing a single fry (Lady and the Tramp style), and Dave even drinking from his wife's sweaty work-out towel.

However, they have also been reminding fans just how sweet — and fun — their love story is. Catch up on it below.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie are seen in the West Village on February 1, 2013 in New York City© FilmMagic

They met during Mardi Gras

Alison and Dave were introduced by a mutual friend during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. "The rest of the night we were lip-locked. Every photo from that night…." Alison recently told People, before Dave cut in: "Lip-locked in front of our friends. We apologize."

"We had a great two days together," she went on, adding: "When I did my walk of shame in the morning, I accidentally stole his perfect white T-shirt, and he had to reach out to me to get it back."

During the trip, there was a Mardi Gras mask that Alison spent much of the weekend wearing, and at the end of it, she wrote her phone number on it and I hid it in his bag, which he found on the way to the airport and texted her.

Dave Franco and actress Alison Brie attend the premiere of "Sleeping with Other People" at ArcLight Cinemas on September 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California© FilmMagic

He used the very mask to propose to her

As the story goes, Dave was ready to propose to Alison during a trip in 2015, but he knew Alison wanted to go ring shopping together. He recently explained to Variety: "The day before the trip, I figured I should have a placeholder ring so I could at least put something on her finger. I went to an antiques store down the street from us and got what I thought was a cool, old ring. We first met at Mardi Gras in New Orleans years ago, and Alison had this silver mask on her head the entire weekend. I had written my phone number on the mask, and at the end of the trip, I took it and hid it. She didn't know I'd kept the mask all these years."

Alison added: "So, we're in Big Sur. He calls me out onto the patio. I turn around and Dave's on one knee in a Zorro mask, holding a weird box with an old rock in it. I had no idea what was going on."

"I spent the entire proposal explaining why it was so sweet that I kept the mask, [with] her still not understanding what this stupid mask was. She looked at me and said, 'Are you serious right now?' I finally had to tell her, 'Don't worry. Irene will make your ring.' Then she said yes. The mask is hanging in our kitchen with a photo from the first night we met," Dave concluded.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

They handed out weed pens at their wedding

For their wedding, Alison and Dave had their ceremony with just their parents and siblings at home, before throwing a party at famed LA pizza spot Pizzeria Mozza with 60 of their closest friends. Still, they "wanted people to let loose and go crazy. Much more than they did." The way to do it? Dave revealed: "We were handing out weed pens, which just led to everyone bringing home multiple to-go pizzas."

Alison Brie and Dave Franco arrive at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© WireImage

Neither of them want kids

Both Alison and Dave have been open about the fact that they are not interested in having kids of their own, and are instead happy parenting their cats. "They're our children... I don't really want to have kids. It's great because I don't worry about when I should get pregnant — between seasons, while we're shooting the show [Glow] — I don't think about it every day," she told The Sunday Times in 2019. "It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we're involved in our cats' lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!"

