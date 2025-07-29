Mariska Hargitay's net worth compared to famous husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are one of the more understated marriages in Hollywood, but they're also definitely one of the most beloved.

Despite not being very public when it comes to sharing details of their personal lives, the couple clearly still have lots of love between them, supporting each other on the red carpet as often as they can and sharing adorable snippets of their lives on social media.

Mariska, 61, and Peter, 57, have been married since 2004. They met on the set of Law & Order: SVU when Peter was cast as recurring character Trevor Langan and fell in love, tying the knot a few years later in Santa Barbara.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter have been happily married since 2004

Each of the two have been in the spotlight for three decades, with Mariska making her screen debut in 1985 with the film Ghoulies. She was already well known as the daughter of late actress Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay, who raised her as his own since she was a baby.

After a recurring role in ER in 1997 put her in the spotlight, the actress found lasting fame in 1999 when she was cast as Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Having played the role for 26 years now, Olivia is the longest-running character in American primetime drama history.

Mariska makes $500,000 per episode of SVU, also acting as a producer on the series. She has continued making brief appearances in other TV and film projects over the years, and earlier this year, she launched her production company Mighty Heart Entertainment, with its first project being her feature directorial debut, the documentary My Mom Jayne.

© Getty Images Mariska began her tenure as Detective Olivia Benson in 1999

Due to her long and prolific career, Mariska's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $100 million, per celebritynetworth.com, ranking as one of the highest paid actors in television currently and the highest paid female actor in TV.

Peter made his screen debut over a decade later with a recurring role in Guiding Light in 1997. He parlayed that into brief and recurring appearances in shows like Get Real, SVU, Beautiful People, Sex and the City, and 30 Rock.

One of his most notable credits came in 2012 when he was cast on CBS' beloved police procedural Blue Bloods as Jack Boyle, a defense attorney and the amicable ex-husband of Bridget Moynahan's Erin Reagan. He played the role until the show's very end in 2024.

© Getty Images Peter made his screen debut in 1997 on the show "Guiding Light"

In 2015, he was cast as Charles Brooks, the head and heir of Empirical Press, a prestigious publishing house that also employs Sutton Foster's Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcée pretending to be in her 20s, in the TVLand hit Younger.

While Peter was a recurring star in season one, he was promoted to series regular the following season and remained that way until its conclusion in 2021, with his most notable storylines coming from his work with Empirical, relationships with his employees, and his developing on-and-off romance with Liza.

© Getty Images He starred in the series "Younger" from 2015-2021

The actor and dad-of-three (Peter and Mariska share kids August, Amaya and Andrew) is also known for his endorsements and work as a writer and producer, most recently being named the creative director of his wife's production company. Peter and Mariska also share several properties throughout the country, most notably their primary home in East Hampton.

As a result, Peter's own impressive net worth, compared to his wife's, reportedly clocks in at $20 million.