Amal Clooney turns heads in bold new look amid Italian getaway with George

Amal Clooney broke from her usual glamorous yet understated style in her latest appearance in Lake Como, Italy, for a dinner with her husband, George Clooney, and several guests.

The 47-year-old and her husband have stepped out on several occasions in recent days to help fundraise for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, with an exclusive philanthropic travel experience featuring a series of intimate dinners with the duo.

The foundation provides free legal aid to journalists who have been wrongly imprisoned and works to support women's rights groups worldwide.

Pretty in pink

© BACKGRID Amal looked stunning in the fuchsia gown

Amal was glowing in a bright fuchsia gown for the event, which featured a draped neckline and a thigh split, complete with a rosette appliqué.

She paired the dress with a gold clutch and a small pink bouquet that perfectly matched her outfit.

The human rights lawyer sported gold slingback heels and gold jewelry, as well as a pair of black sunglasses.

She wore her long, dark tresses out in soft waves while walking hand-in-hand with George, who looked dapper in a gray suit and aviator glasses.

Just days prior, Amal looked like a disco goddess in a sequinned one-shoulder Badgley Mischka dress with a silver fringe.

She then stepped out in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a tiered fringe at another fundraising dinner, held at Villa Passalacqua. The fuchsia dress is a departure from her typical neutral-colored gowns, and is a welcome addition to her enviable wardrobe.

Home sweet home

© BACKGRID The couple have been hosting several events in Como for their foundation

The couple own a lavish mansion in Laglio, a town located nine miles from the city of Como.

George bought the abode, named Villa Oleandra, in the early '00s; it was previously owned by the American Heinz family.

Villa Oleandra is an 18th-century building that reportedly features 25 rooms, tennis courts, a pool, a gym, a home cinema and a large garage for George's vintage motorbike collection.

© Getty George bought the lavish abode in the early '00s

The Ocean's Eleven actor and his wife have implemented a strict rule in their Laglio abode, and in the rest of their homes, to protect their two children, twins Alexander and Ella, whom they welcomed in 2017.

"Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult," Amal told Glamour. "But that's also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phones away!"

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The couple are incredibly protective of their twins

"It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends, where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange," she continued.

"I would say becoming a parent means you're more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there; we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."

A normal childhood

© WireImage They implemented a no-phone rule in their house

The pair are fiercely protective of their children, and have raised them in their Lake Como home, as well as their abode in the south of France and their London digs, in order to keep them out of the spotlight.

"I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids," George told GQ.

"We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."