Why Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift missed funeral of his dad's late girlfriend

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were noticeably absent when his dad, Ed Kelce, buried his longtime partner, Maureen Maguire.

Ed, his son Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie were all pictured at the service at St. John Vianney Catholic church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

However, Travis and Taylor were missing from the memorial, and the reason is due to the NFL star's schedule.

Funeral no-show

Travis was pictured on the same day his family laid Maureen to rest at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The Chiefs' tight end is under a grueling schedule ahead of the start of the NFL season, which begins in September. Taylor is believed to be in Missouri with him.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Travis missed the funeral as he's at training camp in Missouri

Maureen's Obituary

Maureen died at the age of 74 on August 1, 2025. Ed shared her obituary on his personal Facebook page and revealed that Maureen "passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones."

"Though she began her life in New York City, Maureen spent the majority of her years in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where she built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions," the obituary read.

© Facebook Ed's partner, Maureen, died August 1, 2025

It added that "she began her career as an elementary school teacher," and after marrying her late husband, Daniel J. Maguire, Jr., "she devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her family, a role she embraced with boundless love and care."

"A devoted mother whose greatest pride was her children," she is survived by her three kids, Chuck, Courtney, and Patrick, as well as "her six cherished grandchildren," and her sister Loretta O'Brien and her brother, John Bullock.

© Facebook Ed and Maureen shared 'many laughs and adventures'

"Maureen found joy in life's simple pleasures. She loved the beach — especially the shore — and had a deep affection for dogs. In recent years, she spent treasured time in Cape May with her family, enjoying peaceful days by the ocean," it further shared.

The obituary also honored her relationship with Ed. "She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch. Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest."

© Facebook Maureen was known for her 'impeccable taste and signature style'

"Maureen was known for her impeccable taste and signature style — wearing tennis skirts religiously despite never playing the game. A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food.

"She had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special, seen, and welcomed. Her presence had a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable," the obituary concluded.

© Facebook Maureen jokingly warned Taylor off her 'boyfriend'

While little else is known about Ed's relationship with Maureen, he did once recall a funny interaction she had with Taylor when the "Blank Space" singer posed for a photo with her boyfriend's dad.

Speaking to the LA Times in February 2024, Ed said that Maureen playfully told Taylor: "Hey, that's my boyfriend."