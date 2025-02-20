Travis Kelce's 'staggering' growth amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the definition of loved-up since their romance began in 2023, and the changes in the NFL star have been "staggering", according to his brother, Jason Kelce.

The soon-to-be father of four joined the Fitz & Whit podcast on Tuesday to discuss all things football and parenthood, and shared just how much change he had seen in Travis since his romance began.

"It's been staggering, honestly," Jason revealed. "One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, the Lost Boys."

When asked if Travis is "growing up now," he replied, "For sure."

"It's changing, and I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that's a good thing."

Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023, and since then, have proven that love can flourish under the spotlight.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis have been dating for almost two years

The "Cruel Summer" singer has been a mainstay at Travis' home games with the Kansas City Chiefs, while he steadfastly supported her on the record-breaking Eras Tour, even appearing on stage for one memorable performance.

Jason added that there was "no question" that his brother had grown significantly and come into his own in recent years.

"Trav, he is growing up. He's still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm," he explained on the show.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Jason opened up about the major change he'd witnessed in his brother

"I think he'll kinda always have that, it's just part of his personality, and I think it's one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him and anybody that's ever met Trav, you can't help but just love the guy."

He added that the 35-year-old was a "free spirit in the best possible way."

Travis previously shared how being in a healthy relationship has allowed him to become more confident and open in his life.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis are so supportive of each other

“I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy,” he revealed on The Stephen A. Smith Show. "I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium."

"I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he continued.

"That's why I wanted to be at the concert, supporting her and being there for her, making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

© Getty Images Travis served as an executive producer on My Dead Friend Zoe

Jason's sweet comments on his brother came hours before Travis opened up about an unexpected career move following his Super Bowl loss.

Travis served as an executive producer on the upcoming film, My Dead Friend Zoe, which explores PTSD in army veterans. "Being part of My Dead Friend Zoe as an executive producer has been an incredible experience," he told People.

He added that the film "tells a compelling story and shines a light on the challenges our veterans face."

"My hope is to continue working on meaningful projects like this — stories that entertain, inspire and make a real impact."