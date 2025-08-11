Kelly Clarkson breaks down onstage days before death of ex-husband in emotional video

Kelly Clarkson opened up about her marriage breakdown during her Las Vegas Studio Session residency just 12 days before the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

In a resurfaced video recorded by TikTok user @modestishottest4u from Kelly’s July 26 show, the singer broke down in tears while she discussed the reworked version of her track "Piece by Piece".

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The former couple split in 2022

"Compartmentalization!" Kelly said while she wiped away tears during the performance. The star revealed that she changed a lyric in the song in 2023 after her split from Brandon in 2020, and has since reworked the track once again to reflect where she is today.

"I’ve never rewritten a song more and I probably never will," she shared. "I wrote this song with a lot of hope and projection for happiness and better than what was happening. And then, well, life set in and I had to change the lyrics. Everybody was like, 'Wait, why aren't you singing this song?' And I was like, 'Have you heard the lyrics?' That's fun. Embarrassing."

Originally released in 2015, two years after Kelly and Brandon married, the song served as a message to Kelly’s estranged father, expressing how Brandon was a better father and partner to her.

"I ended up changing the lyrics. We did it one time, I did a residency here, and then I was like, 'You know what, that sounded a little angry,'" she explained. "So I just wanted to explain how it feels now. I’m 43. I’ve done some therapy, and I changed the lyrics now and I think it’s perfect. I promise. I’m not gonna change it again."

© Getty Images Kelly changed the lyrics to her song

She continued: "It just represents, kind of, I don’t know I feel like we grow up, right? And this is the more grown up version of it."

"I’m really trying to pull it together," she added before introducing the song, "Screw it, let’s just sing it. This is "Piece by Piece"."

Change in lyrics

In the 2023 version, Kelly sang, "I just walk away, when they ask for money. I take care of me 'cause I love me. Piece by piece I restored my faith that a heart can still beat even when it breaks." The lyrics seemed to reference her ex-partner's financial requests during their divorce.

© WireImage Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock

In the new track, she sang, "I’m learning everyday how to love me. I let go of the shame that you taught me. Piece by piece I restored the faith that a heart can still beat even if it breaks."

The former American Idol contestant and the late talent manager met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

Brandon's death

© FilmMagic Brandon died of cancer

In a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years.

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."