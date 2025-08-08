Meet Kelly Clarkson's two children with late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson shared her daughter River Rose, 11, and her nine-year-old son Remington "Remy" Alexander with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who sadly passed away on August 7, 2025, after battling cancer for over three years.

The pair first met in 2006 at the Academy of Country Music Awards before reconnecting in 2012 and eloping only a year later.

They were married for seven years, before separating in 2020, and they finalized their divorce in 2022.

Find out more about Kelly's two children.

© Getty Images Kelly is a proud mother of two children

River Rose Blackstock, 11

While Kelly was pregnant with River, she created her album Piece by Piece and then the pair welcomed her in 2014 in Nashville. Her daughter participated in the city's Christmas Parade when she was only two years old, during which Kelly served as the grand marshal. The now 11-year-old was Kelly's muse for her children's book titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, which was released in 2016.

The stories in the book are based on the trips that the duo took to Australia, the United Kingdom and Asia. Being that her daughter was too little to remember anything, Kelly wrote down stories from each place that they visited and made a book from the experiences.

Her daughter was also featured as a cameo on Kelly's song "You Don't Make Me Cry." Kelly's favorite personality trait of River's are her leadership skills.

She shared with People in 2018: "She will run a company one day because there's no way she's gonna work for anyone. She does not heed advice very well. She's just very ballsy, which is awesome. I love that [River] is very bold, and she's progressive for three."

© Getty Images Kelly loves River's leadership skills the most

Remington Alexander Blackstock, 9

Kelly and Brandon's second child, a son named Remington "Remy," was born in 2016.

Kelly has been open about her son's speech difficulties while growing up, and she shared that after he attended speech therapy, he successfully overcame his challenges. Remy went on to perform Frank Sinatra's hit song "My Way" prior to his mom's talk show taping.

© Getty Images Kelly's son was her plus one at the 2024 Grammys

In 2021 Coldplay performed on The Kelly Clarkson show, and Remy went viral online for telling frontman Chris Martin that he "needs to go to the bathroom." The audience laughed as Chris high-fived Remy before he quickly left.

Kelly took Remy as her plus one to the 2024 Grammy Awards, as he donned a tuxedo and a boutonniere which was creatively made out of Legos.

© Getty Images The couple was married for seven years

What Kelly learned from motherhood

The American Idol winner shared what parenthood has taught her while on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. She explained: "I guess I'm annoyed by my previous self, you know? You have a baby and you realize... you worried about stupid stuff. In our job, in the entertainment world, we get very self-involved and everything is about you, it's nice to have a different perspective. It's just funny - I'm like, 'Oh God I kinda don't like me before.'"

Kelly has also gained a newfound confidence from this era of her life, and she added: "That's another thing that comes with being a mom... I love what I'm doing, but if people don't, okay cool."