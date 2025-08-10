Kelly Clarkson issues fresh update for fans following ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson's family is still privately dealing with the tragic loss of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of their two kids together, River, 11, and Remington, nine.

The 43-year-old inaugural American Idol champ was married to Brandon, who died aged 48, from 2013 until their 2020 separation, with their divorce finalized in 2022.

© Getty Images Kelly's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away at age 48

It was revealed that Brandon had privately been battling cancer for the past three years, succumbing to the disease last week. Kelly revealed his illness for the first time in a statement announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency shows for August.

Fans of the singer with tickets purchased for the shows have received an update on their concerts, however, as they were notified of their remaining shows, many of which have been postponed to a year later.

Kelly had five shows slated for August 8, 9, 15, 16 and 17 to close out the first leg of her Sin City residency, titled Studio Sessions. But she shared a statement ahead of the August 8 show revealing her ex's illness and apologizing for the rescheduling.

The newly rescheduled block also includes her opening weekend of shows, which she was forced to move due to strain on her vocal chords, with shows now slated for July 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, plus August 1 of 2026.

She is still scheduled to return for the second leg of her residency as planned in November after the seventh season of her NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, kicks off in the fall.

© Getty Images The singer's "Studio Sessions" residency postponed its August dates to the following year

Her statement at the time read: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas."

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Brandon is survived by his ex Kelly and his first wife Melissa Atworth, plus his four kids: two with Kelly, and two with his first wife, daughter Savannah and son Seth, both of whom are adults now.

© Getty Images The residency is still slated to return for its second leg in November

The talent manager's representative shared with HELLO!: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years."

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Brandon's half-brother Shelby was the first of the family to make a public statement after his death, sharing on social media over the weekend: "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son."

© Getty Images Kelly welcomed her two kids with her late ex-husband

"Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family– funny, bright, and full of life – and he will be deeply missed," he added, penning an emotional tribute that captured their bond as brothers and concluded with: "We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."