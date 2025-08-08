Brandon Blackstock’s family breaks silence on his death with heartbreaking tribute: 'We will always miss you'

One day after Brandon Blackstock's passing, his brother Shelby has broken his silence with an emotional tribute.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," Shelby wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of Brandon with his family over the years.

"Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

Shelby, Brandon's younger half-brother whose mom is Reba McEntire, went on to share his personal memories of the manager, and gave an insight into their relationship.

"He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence," he wrote.

"And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process."

He added a winking emoji.

The post ended: "We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

© Shelby Blackstock Brandon (top left) poses with family including Reba McEntire (C)

Brandon worked for Starstruck Management, which was founded by his father Narvel and Reba in 1989.

In a statement posted to the company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away".

They then revealed that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years".

© Shelby Blackstock Brandon Blackstock (R) poses with family and friends

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," it concluded.

Brandon was married to Kelly Clarkson for nine years.

© Shelby Blackstock Brandon (R) with family

The former American Idol contestant and Brandon met in 2006, and were married from 2013 to 2022. They share two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

His death came the morning after Kelly postponed a slew of Las Vegas shows, and told fans that Brandon was "ill".

© WireImage Brandon (R) with Kelly (2R) and his four children in 2019

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said in a statement on Instagram the night before Brandon's death was shared.

Born in 1976, Brandon's final years were marred with legal troubles tied to his divorce from Kelly, including custody and alimony disputes.

Brandon is also survived by two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Atwell, son Seth and daughter Savannah, and his grandchild from Savannah. Savannah is currently pregnant with her second child.