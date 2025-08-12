'70s screen siren who was married to Cary Grant looks so different in rare LA outing

One of the '70s most recognizable stars looked so different in a recent outing in Los Angeles, just weeks after she shocked fans with candid comments about her love life.

Dyan Cannon, who rose to fame for her Oscar-nominated role in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice alongside Natalie Wood, stepped out with her two dogs for a stroll through the LA streets.

Out and about

© GC Images Dyan took her dogs for a walk through the LA streets

Dyan looked so different from her days as a Hollywood icon in a pair of leopard print leggings, a black shirt and leather sneakers.

She added large brown cross earrings, a black handbag, and oversized sunglasses, wearing her curly blonde locks in a high ponytail to complete the look.

Just weeks earlier, the 88-year-old got candid about her love life, after being linked to stars like Cary Grant, Johnny Carson and Ron Ely as a young woman.

The actress shared with People that she was dating "somebody very special" before adding that there were, in fact, several somebodies in question.

Hollywood love

© Bettmann Archive Dyan and Cary welcomed a daughter together

Dyan married Hollywood legend Cary Grant when she was just 28 years old, with the To Catch A Thief star being 33 years her senior.

He had asked to meet her after seeing her film Malibu Run, and the two married in 1965. They welcomed a daughter, Jennifer, before their divorce in 1968.

Dyan went on to pen her memoir, Dear Cary: My Life With Cary Grant, in 2011, revealing the breakdown of their relationship in a candid confession.

© Getty Images They were married for three years

"I never knew what was going to set him off next, and when he wasn't at work, he trailed me around the house, listing my shortcomings," she wrote.

"I didn't place a coaster under my water glass. I parked my car in the driveway crooked. I shouldn't be so friendly to the postman because he might get the wrong idea, or to the maid because it was good to keep a distance."

Despite their split, Dyan later shared with Page Six that she found several mementos of their time together that reminded her of her deep feelings for the late actor.

© Getty Images Jennifer was close with her father before his death in 1986

"About four months ago, I was going through my safe, and I found some notes from him that were so adorable, and made me understand why I fell in love with him," she said.

Cary died of a stroke in 1986, leaving behind his adoring daughter Jennifer. The 59-year-old explained to Closer Weekly that she was extremely close with her father, despite her parents' divorce.

"I lived with my mother, [but] she'd be away making a film for three months, say, and I'd be at my father's house," Jennifer said. "I saw him so much more than the child of divorced parents might expect."

Second-chance romance

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via She was linked to TV personality Johnny Carson

Dyan went on to marry again after Cary, tying the knot with Stanley Fimberg in 1985 before their 1991 split. She was also linked to The Tonight Show's Johnny Carson, and claimed that the pair shared a brief relationship before she dated Cary in the '60s.

"I rattled him, and I love that," she told People. "We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?”

"He was a special man," she added. "I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come."