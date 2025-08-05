Liam Neeson makes unexpected appearance to support Pamela Anderson amid emotional milestone

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's budding romance was not on anyone's bingo card for 2025.

And yet, their loved-up public appearances and sweet words for each other hint at a deep connection between the two, which has only been growing since they starred in The Naked Gun together.

Show of support

Speculation surrounding their 'relationship' only grew after Liam was seen supporting Pamela from the audience for her final performance of Camino Real in Massachusetts.

The actress has been portraying Marguerite Gaultier in the play, written by theatre legend Tennessee Williams, since July 17 for the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

This marks her first stage performance since she joined the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart in 2022. Liam and his son watched Pamela's emotional final performance from the audience, according to People.

The 73-year-old's sweet show of support comes amid their press tour for The Naked Gun, which serves as a sequel to the original 1988 film starring Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin.

The Irish actor plays Frank's son, a detective tasked with investigating the death of a tech programmer. Pamela plays his love interest, Beth. The 58-year-old shared with EW that they kept things "professionally romantic" while filming, adding that she would often invite Liam and his assistant to dine with her and her assistant.

She told the publication that he was a "very sincere, very loving" and "good guy", before going on to say that she had a "friend forever in Liam".

Love is in the air

Their chemistry was palpable when the pair walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Naked Gun, with the actors sharing cheek kisses and walking with their arms around each other.

Pamela and Liam have spent the press tour lavishing praise upon each other. Liam told People that he was "madly in love with her" and pointed out her incredible work ethic.

"She's just terrific to work with," he said. "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."

In the same interview, Pamela added that her co-star is "the perfect gentleman" and "brings out the best in you…with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him."

When asked directly by Todayshow host Craig Melvin whether they were an item, Liam replied coyly: "I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors."

"It was like 'Ooo, this is nice, let's not mold this. Let's just let it breathe.' And that's what we did," he added.

Second chances

Both Pamela and Liam have been married before. The blonde bombshell tied the knot four times, with her most high-profile marriage being to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee. The former couple share sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27.

Liam tragically lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, best known for her role in The Parent Trap, in a skiing accident in 2009. The couple were proud parents to Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28.

Natasha's sister Joely, who rose to fame for her role in Nip/Tuck in the '00s, gave her blessing to Pamela and Liam with a sweet message for the pair.

She took to the comment section of a photo of the actors together on their press tour, simply writing a series of heart emojis.

