Katy Perry's mini-me daughter Daisy is so tall in new rare photo

Katy Perry shared insight into what life on the road as a mother to an ever-growing toddler was like in her latest Instagram post that documented her day-to-day activities amid her Lifetimes tour.

The "Firework" singer, who shares her daughter Daisy with her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared a rare photo to social media on Wednesday of the four-year-old looking incredibly tall despite her young age.

Mini-me

© Instagram Daisy looked so tall in the rare snap

The 40-year-old snapped her daughter looking out of the glass window of a high-rise building in fascination, dressed in a dark-colored outfit with her hair worn in sweet pigtails. It seems she is growing quickly while traveling the world with her popstar mother.

In the social media carousel, Katy also posted a video of Daisy puting on a puppet show, with a lion as her chosen character. As her face hid behind the red curtains of a small puppet stage, she sang with a clear tone to the delight of her mom.

To see Daisy's adorable puppet show, watch below...

WATCH: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy showcases sweet singing voice as she follows in her mother's footsteps

"Thank you everyone," Daisy said in conclusion, as Katy clapped and exclaimed, "Yay!"

"We continue to be on tour," she wrote in the caption, alongside several other snapshots of her life on the road.

"We can already see that Daisy is going to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a great singer," a fan declared in the comment section.

Summer lovin'

© AFP via Getty Images The pair confirmed their split in July

Katy has had quite the summer, after announcing her split from Orlando in July following their nine-year relationship.

Representatives for the pair shared in a statement that Katy and Orlando "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," the statement concluded.

© Getty The duo were spotted getting dinner in Montreal

The star recently stirred romance rumors after being spotted on a dinner date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in July, in a move that no one saw coming.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal. "They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."

He was then seen at her concert just days later alongside his daughter Ella-Grace, further fueling speculation of a budding relationship between the two.

Parenting 101

© X The toddler has been traveling with Katy on the Lifetimes Tour

Katy and Orlando have focused on peacefully co-parenting their daughter over the summer, with The Lord of the Rings actor joining his former fiancée on the Australian stop of her world tour to enjoy time together as a family.

The Santa Barbara native opened up about how motherhood had changed her perspective on touring in a candid interview with Access Hollywood conducted in the lead-up to her shows.

"She'll be there for a part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show," Katy explained.

© TikTok Katy starts her shows earlier to line up with Daisy's bedtime

"Now that I understand it — all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show."

"Sometimes those shows are on weekdays, and they go to school the next day, and they probably will have some sugar at the show, and they'll be with their friends, and everybody will be super excited, so it's going to be an 8:30 show," she continued.