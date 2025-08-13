'90s child star who worked with Robin Williams is unrecognizable in latest outing

'90s child star Matthew Lawrence was virtually unrecognizable from his Mrs. Doubtfire days as he stepped out for a spot of grocery shopping in LA on Tuesday.

The actor looked relaxed as he carried several bags to his car, while sporting a white tee, gray jeans, black flip flops, and a gray newsboy cap.

Hollywood veteran

© GPRESS/ MEGA Matthew looked so different during his latest outing

The now-45-year-old rose to fame after playing Chris Hillard in the hit 1993 film alongside acting icon Robin Williams, followed by a prominent role on the Boy Meets World series as Jack Hunter.

He is still a working actor, with his most recent credit being in 2025's The Man Behind the Camera.

To see where the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire are now, watch below...

WATCH: Mrs. Doubtfire stars share sweet reunion

Matthew made headlines in July when he opened up about his time working with Robin in Mrs. Doubtfire, where the comedian portrayed a divorced father pretending to be a Scottish nanny.

Artificial intelligence

© GPRESS/ MEGA The actor was unrecognizable while running errands in LA

The star shared with Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to see Robin's voice recreated through the use of artificial intelligence, to bring his spirit and energy to a new generation.

"I would love — now, obviously, with the respect and with the okay from his family — but I would love to do something really special with his voice because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic," he said.

"It's not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him, and so it's in my head — it's in everybody's head. And it would be so cool."

© Getty Images Robin portrayed a divorced father pretending to be a Scottish nanny

"During his passing, with the AI coming out, I'm like, 'Man, he's gotta be the voice of A.I. He's gotta be the voice in something.' So yeah, I would love to do that," Matthew concluded.

Robin passed away in 2014 at age 63, and his daughter Zelda has been fiercely opposed to any use of AI when it comes to her father's legacy.

© Michael Tran Robin's daughter Zelda is vehemently opposed to AI

"I am not an impartial voice in SAG's fight against AI. I've witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/re-create actors who cannot consent, like Dad," she wrote on Instagram in 2023.

"This isn't theoretical, it is very, very real. I've already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want, and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings."

Words of wisdom

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Matthew was 12 years old in Mrs. Doubtfire

Meanwhile, Matthew shared with People how impactful his time working with Robin really was, explaining that he heeded the Oscar winner's words of wisdom.

"He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in," he said of Robin's addiction to drugs.

© Getty Images Robin struggled with substance abuse throughout his life

"I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It's really painful for him. He didn't hide it. He talked to me about it."

"He was very serious," Matthew added.

© WireImage Matthew revealed how Robin's advice affected him

"He was like, 'You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?' He's like, 'That's the reason why. And now I'm fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.' I stayed away from [drugs] because of him."

Mrs. Doubtfire was a certified hit, and also starred Mara Wilson as Natalie, Lisa Jakub as Lydia, Sally Field as their mother, Miranda, and Pierce Brosnan as Stu Dunmeyer.