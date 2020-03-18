Robin Williams' daughter Zelda discovers heartwarming photos of the actor as she self-isolates - see here The actress delighted fans with old photos of the late actor

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has shared her delight at unearthing some "old gems" during a spring clean on Tuesday. The actress was keeping herself busy while she is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and got a shock when she found some old polaroid photos of herself with her late dad. "Isolation spring cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," she wrote on Twitter. The montage of photos sees the pair pull a series of animated faces for the camera.

WATCH: Fans pay tribute to Robin Williams outside Mrs Doubtfire house

It was also a bittersweet moment for fans of the late actor, who were thrilled to see new photos of him but also overcome with emotion again over his death. One commented: "Man I bet he was the most fun dad ever. We all miss him like he was ours." Another said: "One side of my brain wants to cry. The other side wants to laugh and smile." A third added: "I am so glad you stumbled upon this. Thank you for sharing Zelda!" And a fourth said: "There aren't enough likes in the world for this. He is a national treasure."

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Zelda Williams shared some unseen photos of her late dad

Robin took his own life on 11 August 2014 at the age of 63 – but he remains a source of inspiration for his daughter. "A lot of what I try to do is interact with the world the way he did," she previously told ET. "He didn't care who someone was; he did a lot of work with the homeless, he did a lot of work with people in prison, as my mum does now, and he was always kind. It meant a lot to him, so I kind of hope to, if nothing else, be that."

Robin Williams died in 2014

At the time of his death, Robin's wife Susan Schneider said in a statement: "I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken." She added: "It is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

