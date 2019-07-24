Robin Williams' youngest son marries on late actor's 68th birthday What a touching honour

Robin Williams' youngest son Cody has honoured his late father by marrying his long-time girlfriend, Maria Flores, on what would have been the actor's 68th birthday. The 27-year-old and Maria tied the knot on 21 July in a romantic ceremony, held at the house Robin and his ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams once shared. The house shares another special meaning for the couple as it is also where they met six years ago.

Cody's sister Zelda shared a stunning photo of the happy couple on Instagram, penning a sweet tribute to them, she wrote: "The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It's the birthday of one of my favourite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It's the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that's pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years... that is, until two days ago, when it became something new."

Zelda continued: "On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister! To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I'm so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there's an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!"

Zelda concluded: "Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!"

The couple got engaged in February 2018

Robin died five years ago after taking his own life at the age of 63. Speaking about his father previously, Cody's elder brother Zak admitted that he "misses him all the time". At the time of his death, Robin's wife Susan Schneider said in a statement: "I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken." She added: "It is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

