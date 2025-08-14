Luke Bryan's savage 1-word response after on-stage incident that fan 'took too far'

Luke Bryan didn't hold back when he was asked his opinion on fans who throw objects at musicians during a show.

The country music singer spoke from experience after he was hit in the face by a ball after a fan in the crowd threw it towards the stage during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair in July.

Appearing on the Bobby Bones Show, Luke recalled the incident that occurred during his encore performance of "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."

"It was this little beach ball thing, like a hacky sack. When I'm sitting there singing, and I'm just doing my deal, and it comes into my frame, obviously, I flinched. It got me," the 49-year-old said.

"When the thing came in... the little ball or whatever it was came in, I mean, the first thing I do is... I see red, and I get my composure," he added.

Admitting it was a "bunch of kids" being "silly," Luke lost his cool "for three seconds," before finishing his encore song.

© Getty Images Luke thinks fans who throw objects on stage are 'idiots'

Luke claimed that the "most frustrating" part was how the description of the ball thrown at him started to change the more the story was told.

"But then the problem with it is, is then it makes all of my family members and friends that don't have all the social media to go watch what actually happened, then they call me, and then it turns into I got hit by, like I said, a baseball," he added.

© Disney via Getty Images Luke was hit in the head by a small beach ball

Luke is not the first and probably won't be the last musician to have objects thrown at them while on stage.

However, when asked for his official statement on the matter, he gave a savage response, claiming those fans are "idiots."

© Getty Images Luke said he lost his cool 'for 3 seconds' after he was hit in the face

"My official statement is people throw things at artists, and they’re idiots. It's the deterioration of the moral fabric of how your [expletive] ought to act," he said.

"This is not a new thing. That was a great thing to get thrown at me. It was a little beach ball. I've had $1,100 cell phones get thrown at me," he shared.

© Getty Images Luke hasn't let the incident stop him from performing

In a separate interview with Taste of Country following the July 26 incident, Luke said: "It's the last song of the night… I think one person just took it too far."

Luke is now back on the road after an extended absence from the stage, which saw him cancel several performances in June due to a "continued illness."

© Getty Images Luke recently returned to the stage after battling COVID-19

Luke was forced to reschedule shows in Dallas and Lafayette for September after he suffered vocal issues during a show in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 19.

He then pulled out of headlining Country Stampede in Kansas, on June 26, NebraskaLand Days in Nebraska on June 27, and Country Jam in Colorado on June 28.

Explaining the reason for his absence during a performance in Greenville, South Carolina, on July 17, Luke revealed that he had been battling COVID-19.