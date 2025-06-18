Watch as Luke Bryan 'forgets the words' to hit number one song

Country star Luke Bryan recently drew a blank onstage while performing his popular song, "Strip It Down," and the moment was posted to social media by a concertgoer.

The musician was playing the piano while singing, when all of a sudden, there was a dramatic pause. The singer was seen scratching his chin right before the American Idol judge stopped playing.

Scroll down to watch the moment it happened, and how the country singer reacted.

© Getty Images Luke forgot the words to his popular song while onstage

This isn't the first time the singer has survived an onstage mishap. In April 2024, Luke took a tumble onstage at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver. After his fall, he humorously told the audience: "It's okay, my lawyer will be calling."

He recalled to Entertainment Tonight: "So when I hit the ground, I was like, 'Oh.' The first thing [I thought] was, 'Oh God, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out.'"

© Getty Images Luke paused his concert to remember his lyrics

The singer was referring to getting help on his painful back problems from a medical professional. He shared: "Ironically, last week, I was having back trouble to the point where I had to get a chiropractor to the room."

The 48-year-old explained that his pain was related to the hobbies that he enjoys doing. Luke explained: "It's because I've been cycling. When I get to L.A., I love to go cycling around. I love it out here."

© Getty Images Luke quickly remembered his lyrics and said "I got it"

As for what caused the fall, Luke expressed: "Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up. I don't think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick," per Entertainment Tonight.

Luke takes it all in stride and keeps his spirits high, despite what some may perceive as an embarrassing moment.

© Getty Images Luke continued his concert like a true pro

He hilariously revealed: "I need viral moments, you know? I need viral moments. My new single is, 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It.' Now I gotta get the bumper sticker made: 'I busted my a** and this is my new single.'"

Back in May 2014, the country singer accidentally fell off stage in North Carolina and the security team quickly rushed in to help. The singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce: "I'm good. Few stiches."

He managed to finish his song, however while he was on stage, he comedically referenced another fall that took place in the same state only three months ago, and he told the crowd: "The last time I was in North Carolina, I busted my a**."

Regardless of what accident the country star goes through, he remains calm, has a good sense of humor about each situation and keeps it pushing with positivity.