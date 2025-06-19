Blake Shelton addresses upsetting news as he calls out fellow country star

Blake Shelton should be on cloud nine after celebrating his 49th birthday on Wednesday, but one person has put a damper on his mood.

The "Texas" singer took to social media to express his sadness over his fellow country star Luke Bryan after he appeared to forget his special day.

Forgetful friends

Calling out Luke for failing to wish him a happy birthday, Blake wrote on his Story: "Thank you for all my happy birthday wishes! I love yall!

"I'm kinda bummed though @lukebryan is the only of my friends that hasn't reached out to me today. He'll probably only do it now after he sees this."

© Instagram Blake called out Luke for not wishing him a happy birthday

Seemingly hoping the public shaming would spur Luke on, Blake returned to Instagram over three hours later to express more disappointment.

"Thanks again everybody. I still haven't heard from Luke.. He's probably just busy today. @lukebryan," he wrote.

© Instagram Blake was disappointed his public shaming didn't work

Luke finally took notice but didn't give Blake the birthday message he was hoping for.

Taking to his Instagram Story Wednesday night, Luke quipped: "Happy birthday to everyone in the world today except @blakeshelton. Clearly you need to lay off the beers. ha."

© Instagram Luke's response probably wasn't what Blake was hoping for

Blake's messages were likely posted in jest as he and Luke have been friends for years and often enjoy roasting each other in interviews and on social media.

One person who made sure to publicly shout-out the birthday boy was Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani.

© Getty Images Blake and Luke often publicly roast each other

She shared a compilation of behind-the-scenes private moments with her husband, alongside the sweet message: "Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!!"

Gwen and Blake met on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in Oklahoma in July 2021.

Their intimate wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly, featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

© Variety via Getty Images Gwen and Blake married in 2021

Gwen explained to Ellen DeGeneres: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways.

"It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be," she continued.

Blake later revealed that the couple wrote their own vows – and his included singing his single, "We Can Reach The Stars".

The couple chose a four-tiered wedding cake covered with white icing, which Gwen jokingly pointed out looked exactly the same as the one in her music video for "Simple Kind of Life" back in 2000.

© Instagram Gwen silenced rumors of marriage trouble with Blake

Last year, the couple was plagued by rumors that their marriage was in trouble, but in a rare move, Gwen addressed claims during an interview with Nylon.

"When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said.

"You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."