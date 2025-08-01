Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beloved American Idol judge casts doubt over their return for season 24
lionel richie carrie underwood and luke bryan on tonight show starring jimmy fallon

American Idol's judging panel consisted of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
22 minutes ago
American Idol's return date for season 24 has yet to be announced, but there may be some changes on the judging panel when it hits TV screens again.

Beloved judge Luke Bryan has cast doubt over whether he will remain a judge on ABC's singing competition, admitting he hasn't decided if he will return next season yet.

American Idol return

"Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?'" Luke told Taste of Country. "We'll see what happens."

While his future on the show is in doubt, he seems fairly confident that Carrie Underwood will return after saying she "really enjoyed" her debut season.

Luke is unsure if he will return for season 24 of American Idol
Luke is unsure if he will return for season 24 of American Idol

"Last year was really, really incredible with Carrie and Lionel [Richie] and Ryan [Seacrest]," Luke continued. "The main thing is just, have fun with American Idol and have fun with the [contestants]."

"I know [Carrie] had a great time in the role," he added, hinting that his "prediction would be highly favorable" that Carrie will return to the panel for season 24.

Season 23 was the first that the "Before He Cheats" singer appeared as a judge, 20 years after winning the long-running music competition herself.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan during the season 23 finale of American Idol
Luke said Carrie 'really enjoyed' being a judge on Idol

While Carrie also hasn't confirmed her return for next season, she was a huge hit with fans and "brought so much" to the role, according to showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick.

"I think she brought so much," Megan told TVLine in May. "She really had to carve out her own role. She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that."

Carrie hasn't confirmed if she will return as a judge
Carrie hasn't confirmed if she will return as a judge

She continued: "I think she brought a nostalgia factor, and I also like that she brought a little criticism and constructive feedback, which is very much needed. She knows back in her day how hard she was pushed every week to become the best. So I think she's brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it."

Asked whether next season will feature the same panel of judges, Meghan noted that "it's early days still," but maintained: "I love our panel."

Carrie 'brought a nostalgia factor' to Idol
Carrie 'brought a nostalgia factor' to Idol

"I think we're in a good place," she went on, emphasizing: "They're all passionate about the show. Obviously, American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season.

"The momentum is coming, but we'll have to stay tuned. We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we're excited about the show doing so well."

Carrie won American Idol in 2005
Carrie won American Idol in 2005

Shortly after Carrie was confirmed as Katy Perry's replacement last year, she reflected on what a full-circle moment it was, as it came 20 years after she won season four in 2005.

Speaking on Good Morning America at the time, she said: "I mean it feels like home. There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

 

