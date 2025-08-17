Halle Berry shares fresh bikini pictures after calling out ex-husband's contentious comments about their time together

Halle Berry is keeping her head held high — and looking good while she's at it!

Over the weekend, the Catwoman actress shared a round of photos from her birthday celebrations on the beach.

The fresh batch of bikini photos came just a few days after she cheekily shaded her ex-husband David Justice, who recently made headlines over his comments about why the former couple divorced.

© Instagram Halle celebrated her 59th birthday

In the first of the photos, Halle appears blowing a kiss to the camera while she is wearing a flower crown, and in the next, she appears wearing a black triangle bikini, and a soft smile on her face.

More photos of her smiling and standing by the water followed, and she wrote in her caption: "Thank you from my heart for all the beautiful birthday wishes! Y'all ride for me and it makes me feel so good!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, and continue to support her following David's recent comments. "Imagine doing a whole interview about your ex-wife not cooking or being maternal and she's in another part of the world looking this good," one wrote.

© Instagram The actress is vacationing with her partner and kids

Others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday beautiful one!!! Thank you for always being vulnerable, real, motivating, flawed, successful, gorgeous, strong, and soft. Blessings to you Queen," and: "Every era of you has been beautiful beyond the physical but especially this one," as well as: "And you ride so hard for all us women around the world and we see and hear you and appreciate you BIG time."

© Getty She and David were married from 1993 to 1997

The contentious comments

Halle was married to former MLB player David from 1993 to 1997; during a recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, he shared he realized he and Halle had different outlooks on how their marriage should be about five months after tying the knot.

"My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast," he said. "So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"

"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' " he went on, adding: "At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues."

© Instagram With her partner Van, who she started dating in 2020

Clapping back

A few days later, Halle expertly clapped back, sharing a round of photos from her vacation featuring her partner Van Hunt as well as one of her two kids (she shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez).

"Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering," she aptly captioned her post.