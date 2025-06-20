Halle Berry stunned fans with her latest social media post, which saw the actress sport a black one-piece swimsuit with white detailing that showcased her svelte figure.

In the clip that Halle shared on Instagram, she jumped around on the trampoline in her backyard alongside her son Maceo, while they were hosed with water.

See Halle's incredible look below...

WATCH: Halle Berry, 58, looks sensational in latest swimsuit photos

The pair were trying to cool off in the summer heat with some backyard antics, in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

"Joy is a form of celebration – and today, we chose joy. Happy Juneteenth," she wrote in the caption. The 58-year-old looked better than ever in the sizzling swimsuit, proving that she is aging backwards.

Fitness fanatic

© Getty Images Halle has incorporated weightlifting into her workout routine in recent years

Halle opened up about how her workout regime has changed in recent years after the onset of menopause meant that she had to take care of her health. "I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I'm trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now and I never used to lift weights before," she said on The Tamsen Show podcast.

"I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it's necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I've ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least."

She continued: "I never wanted to get muscles. I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes. But I didn't want to be muscly, and now I'm lifting heavy weights, and I'm still not getting muscly. I'm just like holding on to the muscle I have and that's important at this age."

Switching it up

© Variety via Getty Images The star was on the keto diet for years before she hit menopause

Halle's diet has also changed significantly since entering menopause, with the Catwoman star switching up her keto diet to take care of her body.

"I used to be on keto because that's how I manage my diabetes, and now I've learned at this stage in life that I need little carbs," she said on the podcast. "I need that for energy because my energy levels are different, and I manage my sugar by cutting out other things."

She also swears by vitamins to help support her body, which she has been taking for years. "I'm on like probably 16 vitamins now. I have a whole list of stuff that I will not miss. I'm religious about it," she said.

© Instagram She also swears by taking a slew of vitamins to keep her body healthy

"I have studied all the different things that I'm taking...I believe in every single one of them, and I will not miss them, no matter what."

Halle revealed in the past that she enjoyed variety in her workout routine and that exercising outdoors was a must for her.

She often posts about her progress via Instagram, and even created a weekly check-in with her followers called #FitnessFriday, where she would keep fans updated with workout routines and tips.

Using her voice

© Tom Williams She is an advocate for menopause awareness

The mother of two is a fierce advocate for menopause awareness and has been open about her journey into the next stage of her life.

"I wish there had been other women [around me] who weren't afraid to talk about menopause," she told Oprah Daily. "None of my friends were talking. We acted as if it weren't coming."

She added: "I wish I had other women to make me understand that I wasn't crazy, that this was all normal, and that they were going through it as well."