Halle Berry, 58, defies age in plunging outfit during latest appearance

Halle Berry has found the fountain of youth, or so it seemed when the actress stepped out in New York on Thursday dressed to the nines in a stylish jumpsuit, just days after her 58th birthday.

Halle paired the office-chic black and gray striped jumpsuit with gold jewelry and black, open-toed heels; she completed the look by letting down her short, wavy brunette locks.

The actress appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to promote her upcoming film, The Union, and to discuss her menopause journey with host Robin Roberts.

"I was 54 years old, and no doctor that I had dared to talk to me about it," she revealed about her menopause diagnosis. "It was as if this never happened to me."

"I thought, 'Wow, if I have one of the best doctors...I have one of the best doctors in California and he didn't really understand what this was.' That made me realize there must be millions of women that don't understand this."

Halle told Robin that she was initially misdiagnosed with herpes, and now dedicates her to to spreading awareness of perimenopause and break the stigma surrounding it.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Halle stepped out in NYC ahead of her appearance on Good Morning America

"It's not a disease; don't make it a negative. Let's talk about it, and let's figure out what we can do," she said. "I want 35-year-olds to start thinking about, 'Oh, that's coming,' and I want them to start understanding through great doctors and great books that are on the market now what they can do to sort of to ease into this time of life in the best possible way."

"And don't be afraid of it; be fearless about it," she finished.

The mother of two is open about her health and fitness journey; since being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a young woman, Halle has maintained a healthy lifestyle and works out multiple times a week.

© MPI099/Bauer-Griffin The Catwoman actress celebrated her 58th birthday this week

She told Shape in 2023, "Being diagnosed with diabetes at such a young age- it put my focus on my health, and it put me on a wellness routine that has allowed me to not only age gracefully but also to be in better shape than most people."

"It was a negative that I was able to turn into a positive."

Her fans are not the only ones impressed by her lithe figure and workout regime; her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, spoke to People about her determination to stay fit.

© Tom Williams She is an advocate for menopause awareness

"If Halle wasn't an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way," he said.

"She's also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she's going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do."

© Instagram Halle works out five days a week with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas

In an interview with E! News in 2018, he broke down their training schedule, revealing that the pair meet up five days a week.

"She's putting in the work. She doesn't mess around," he gushed. "That's really, really great for me because I know that when we go there, it's like preparing for war. There's an objective, and there's a goal."