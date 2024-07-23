Halle Berry celebrates iconic milestone wearing nothing but bikini bottoms in new photos

Halle Berry just proved she's still got it, in honor of quite the milestone!

On Tuesday, the Monster's Ball actress celebrated the milestone 20th anniversary of the release of Catwoman, the 2004 action film in which she starred as anti-hero Patience Phillips, with a slew of epic topless photos.

Though the movie was critically panned at the time, the Oscar winner has long defended and embraced it, and her latest risqué post is no exception.

Halle took to Instagram and had fans raving, first posting a photo in which she's wearing just a pair of bikini bottoms and a cat eye shaped mask, plus, most fittingly, she's holding up two adorable black kittens.

The kittens served as her only cover-up in the following photos, as she posed in bed and smiled ear-to-ear.

She also posted a throwback promotional image of her in her iconic Catwoman suit, and then wrote in her caption: "And STILL... meow!"

She went on: "It's been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

Plus, she shared: "Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!"

© Instagram The actress had the perfect companions for the photos

Fans and celebrities alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the stunning photos, with Chloe Bailey writing: "Soooo hot," with a string of heart-eye emojis, as others followed suit with: "HALLEEEEEE! ICONIC," and: "THE REAL CATWOMAN," as well as: "Better than ever."

© Instagram Halle looked fabulous as she commemorated the milestone

In honor of the 20th anniversary, Halle and the Catwoman crew opened up about the criticism and backlash the movie received, which included negative reactions to the famously sultry catsuit. "Halle was famous for wearing a bikini in her Bond movie, and we were like, why not? People had such a reaction to it, which is so ridiculous. We had the famous Colleen Atwood helping us with just that costume. Halle had a lot of input. I still think it’s cool and a lot more modern!" producer Denise De Novi shared with Entertainment Weekly.

© Alamy Halle as Catwoman in 2004

"Fans were upset about the suit. It was something different, but in our minds, why keep remaking Catwoman if you're not going to take risks and bring something different to it?" Halle added.

She maintained: "The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities."