'80s singer looks incredible as she celebrates her 67th birthday

Belinda Carlisle looked absolutely stunning as she celebrated her 67th birthday over the weekend.

The Go-Gos singer who rose to fame in the 80s has barely aged a day as she posted an elegant selfie on social media wearing an elegant straw hat paired with a crisp denim shirt.

"Another trip around the sun….. grateful to be here when so many of my friends and loved ones aren’t. So the word of today is GRATITUDE. Happy Sunday!! She wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Belinda Carlisle looks incredible at 67

Fans couldn't believe how radiant the "Heaven is a Place on Earth" singer looked as she nears her 70th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to an icon and a total babe," wrote one fan. "Happy birthday beautiful," wrote another.

The singer who grew up in a “dysfunctional family” with an alcoholic and abusive stepfather recalled the days of how she got into music in the first place.

© Getty Images Belinda Carlisle

"I lost myself in the pop music on the radio," told The Daily Telegraph.

"Every day after school, I’d go to my best friend’s house. We’d listen and sing along. And I thought, 'Maybe one day I want to be a singer.' That was a fantasy I had as a little girl."

Her complicated past led to troubles with substance abuse. In a recent interview, the 80s icon opened up about her past issues with drugs and alcohol.

© Getty Images Belinda in 1986

"I thought, I’ll just drink wine, and I won’t do coke. I realised that in order to continue with my career, which was in the toilet, the most important thing was to get sober. I remember playing this little club in Northampton at the end of my drinking and using.

"There were 12 people in the audience, and my dressing room was a closet for cleaning materials, mops and brooms. I thought, wow.

© Getty Images Belinda now lives a very healthy lifestyle

" I was able to turn things around, but I wouldn’t have been able to if I had been behaving in the way I was before I got sober,” she told The Sunday Times.

Thankfully those days are way behind her and Belinda, now a mother to 33-year-old son James Duke and wife to producer Morgan Mason, lives a much healthier life.

© Instagram Photo shared by Belinda Carlisle on her Instagram June 2023 with her husband Morgan Mason and son James Duke Mason in Mexico City

"I get up at 3:30 am. Then I chant for 40 minutes. I love chanting. It’s not airy-fairy; it’s scientific," she added.