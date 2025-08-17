Joan Collins, 92, dazzles in swimsuit as she teases Agatha Christie-inspired movie sequel

No one embodies Hollywood glamour quite like Dame Joan Collins – and this time, she's dazzled fans by sharing a poolside Instagram snap while teasing exciting news about her latest TV project.

The 92-year-old TV legend posed in a chic white swimsuit, complete with blue-stone jewellery, a shawl and a striking pink hat.

Captioning the shot, Joan said: "The producer is thinking of making a sequel to Murder Between Friends.

"I played Francesca Carlyle, who is a TV star and also a private detective (like shades of Agatha Christie and Murder She Wrote).

"Meanwhile, I'm relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat. Thinking of my next move or next movie!"

She went on to credit stylist René Horsch for the look, and thanked her "dream team", including makeup artist Holly Abrahams and her husband Percy Gibson, who she affectionately tagged as "#ahubby".

The legendary star, best known for her standout role as Alexis Colby in Dynasty, is set to hit screens later this year as Francesca in the upcoming mystery drama.

Fans react to Joan's post

Fans were quick to praise Joan's look, with many rushing to the comments to hail her outfit "stunning", "beautiful" and "absolutely gorgeous".

© Getty Images Joan Collins never fails to dazzle

"Ah-mazing. Love the red hat. I must say, adored," said one person, while another wrote: "Absolutely love the colours you’re wearing, Joan! You look fabulous!"

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "I hope I'm thinking of my next move when I'm in my 90s. You are a massive inspiration."

What is A Murder Between Friends about?

Dubbed an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery, A Murder Between Friends is an independent film that follows a legendary TV star who sets out to solve a murder on her countryside estate.

Jacob Young, who stars in and co-directs the film alongside Trent Garrett, told Michael Fairman TV: "It's very Agatha Christie sort of 'Knives Out' without having a hundred million dollars to shoot it, but still will be a lovely film nonetheless."

Who is joining Joan in the new film?

While Joan leads the cast, she'll be joined by Days of Our Lives actress Nadia Bjorlin, EastEnders star Toby Alexander Smith and Czech actress Hana Vagnerová (Borders of Love).

A Murder Between Friends sequel

A Murder Between Friends is currently in post-production, but Joan's hint that a sequel could be on the way has already delighted fans.

© Instagram The star recently shared pictures from her trip to St Tropez

As someone who loves a classic Agatha Christie-style plot, I'm particularly excited to see Joan take the lead in this exciting upcoming project. And with the prospect of Francesca Carlyle returning for another mystery before the first instalment has even premiered, this sounds like the perfect next move in the star's glittering career.