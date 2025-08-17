Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's marriage in photos: from backstage meeting to new life in England
The former talk show host and the Scandal alum, who met in 2001, have been dating since 2004 and got married in 2008

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

On Saturday, August 16, the former talk show host and the Scandal actress rang in their 17th wedding anniversary.

In honor of the special occasion, Ellen took to Instagram and shared a video montage from The Ellen DeGeneres Show that documented the behind-the-scenes of them setting up their 2008 wedding. The video also featured the moment they first saw each other dressed in their bridal outfits, and several special wedding portraits.

"Happy 17th anniversary of the best day of my life. Portia, I love you more everyday," Ellen wrote in her caption, along with the hashtag "Marriage For All."

Scroll below for more photos of Ellen and Portia through the years.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, VH1 Big in '04 - Backstage and Audience© FilmMagic

They met in 2001

Ellen and Portia first met backstage at a Rock the Vote concert, however Portia had not publicly come out as gay at the time.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres during HBO Golden Globe Awards Party, 2005 - Inside at Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States© FilmMagic

They started dating in 2004

They crossed each other's paths again in 2004, and broke up with their respective partners to be together. "I ran into Ellen at a photo shoot about a year ago and she took my breath away," Portia told The Advocate in 2005, adding: "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing. And it was very hard for me to get her out of my mind after that."

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi attend the "Yes on Prop 2" benefit at a private residence on September 28, 2008 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

Three years later

In May 2008, when the California Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage, Ellen proposed, and they got married on August 16, 2008.

Ellen and Portia celebrate 15 years of marital bliss© Instagram

15 years later

On December 1, 2018, Ellen revealed on a post on Instagram that the date marked the 15th anniversary since she and Portia started dating. For the occasion, she hired a plane to fly by their house with a banner that said 15 with a heart.

Ellen DeGeneres hugging new wife Portia in the living room of their LA home© Instagram

Renewed vows

In February 2023, Ellen and Portia held a vow renewal ceremony at their home, for which Portia rewore her original Zac Posen wedding dress. Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also in attendance.

Ellen and Portia celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in the UK© Instagram

Moving to England

As of late 2024, Ellen and Portia had relocated to an estate in the Cotswolds.

