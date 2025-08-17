Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi's marriage in photos: from backstage meeting to new life in England

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

On Saturday, August 16, the former talk show host and the Scandal actress rang in their 17th wedding anniversary.

In honor of the special occasion, Ellen took to Instagram and shared a video montage from The Ellen DeGeneres Show that documented the behind-the-scenes of them setting up their 2008 wedding. The video also featured the moment they first saw each other dressed in their bridal outfits, and several special wedding portraits.

"Happy 17th anniversary of the best day of my life. Portia, I love you more everyday," Ellen wrote in her caption, along with the hashtag "Marriage For All."

Scroll below for more photos of Ellen and Portia through the years.

1/ 6 © FilmMagic They met in 2001 Ellen and Portia first met backstage at a Rock the Vote concert, however Portia had not publicly come out as gay at the time.



2/ 6 © FilmMagic They started dating in 2004 They crossed each other's paths again in 2004, and broke up with their respective partners to be together. "I ran into Ellen at a photo shoot about a year ago and she took my breath away," Portia told The Advocate in 2005, adding: "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing. And it was very hard for me to get her out of my mind after that."



3/ 6 © FilmMagic Three years later In May 2008, when the California Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage, Ellen proposed, and they got married on August 16, 2008.



4/ 6 © Instagram 15 years later On December 1, 2018, Ellen revealed on a post on Instagram that the date marked the 15th anniversary since she and Portia started dating. For the occasion, she hired a plane to fly by their house with a banner that said 15 with a heart.



5/ 6 © Instagram Renewed vows In February 2023, Ellen and Portia held a vow renewal ceremony at their home, for which Portia rewore her original Zac Posen wedding dress. Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also in attendance.

