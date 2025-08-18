Kaitlin Olson's head-turning high school photo uncovered as High Potential star turns 50

Kaitlin Olson is celebrating a milestone birthday and in honor of another trip around the sun, we are taking a walk down memory lane.

The High Potential actress previously shared a snapshot from her high school yearbook and it is head-turning to say the least.

Kaitlin marks her 50th birthday on August 18, and a flashback of her teenage years shows just how much she's changed.

While she's still recognizable with her big blue eyes and pretty features, Kaitlin's hair has undergone a big transformation.

In the image she posted on X, she sported big 80s hair complete with a quif and light bangs. Kaitlin teamed her wavy tresses with large hoop earings and the ultimate pose.

Kaitlin said she accepted "full responsiblity" for her appearance but blamed the pose on the photographer.

See below how much she's changed

© Getty Images Kaitlin on High Potential Her character has a bold sense of style on the hit show.

© Getty Images Turning 50 She's confident in her wardrobe choices.

© Getty Images Marriage to Rob The actress is happily married to Rob Mac, formerly McElhenney.

© Kaitlin Olson Family life The famous couple share two sons.

© WireImage Finding fame Both she and Rob starred in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

She grew up on a farm in the Portland area. Her dad was a publisher and her mom was a nurse. Kaitlin studied theater at the University of Oregon before graduating and heading to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally.

Kaitlin's come a long way since her days in high school and is now married to Rob Mac – formerly McElhenney — with whom she shares two children, Axel Lee, 14, and Leo Grey, 12.

© Getty Images Rob wanted their relationship to be 'casual' at first

The actress revealed their sons have inherited their parents' sense of humor and are big fans of their hit TV show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"My son, my 14-year-old, is…we’ve tried to keep both of them away from Sunny," she said.

"I had both of them while we were shooting the show. That’s how long it’s been. And we can’t keep it from him anymore."

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob met in 2005

Talking about their personalities, Kaitlin told Seth Myers: "Listen, they're both very funny. But at this age, the sense of humor they’ve adapted from us is just so horrifically inappropriate.

"We're like, 'Ooo! You’re so close! Like in a few years, you're going to fine-tune that and be so funny, but you can’t say that at school'."

She continued: "It's really, it’s such a fine line. I mean, they make us laugh, but it's a fine line. I talked to my therapist about it, and she was like, 'Okay, you can laugh, but what you need to say is, now, I think that's funny, but let's imagine you're out in the real world. People don’t understand who you are."