High Potential’s Kaitlin Olson talks the 'need to protect' her sons in revealing new interview
Kaitlin Olson speaks on a panel for "High Potential" at the Deadline Contenders Television 2025 held at the Directors Guild of America on April 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Deadline via Getty Images

High Potential is a hit new ABC show

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Kaitlin Olson has revealed how her two sons have inspired her work in the hit new TV show High Potential.

"The heart and soul of our show is Morgan and her family," Kaitlin has told Emmy magazine in a new interview.

"My kids are the most important thing in my world. As an actor, I’m definitely drawing upon my love for them and my wanting to protect them."

Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney pose with their two sons at Wrexham FC © Kaitlin Olson
Kaitlin Olson and husband Rob McElhenney pose with their two sons at Wrexham FC

In High Potential, she stars as Morgan Gillory, a single mother and a high potential intellectual, with an IQ of 160.

Working as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department, she solves a case using her unconventional mind, and unexpectedly becomes a consultant for the Major Crimes division, much to the displeasure of no-nonsense detective Adam Karadec.

Trailer for High Potential

In the show, Morgan is mom to daughter Ava Sinquerra, a rebellious teenager whose father, Roman Sinquerra, disappeared 15 years before the series begins, and son Elliot Radovic, Morgan's son with her second ex-husband Ludo who also seems to have inherited his mom's high-potential intellect. 

She is also mom to baby Chloe, whom she welcomed with Ludo.

KAITLIN OLSON, MATTHEW LAMB, TARAN KILLAM, AMIRAH JOHNSON SIT AROUND A TABLE IN SCENE FROM HIGH POTENTIAL© Disney
Kaitlin in a scene with High Potential with her on-screen children

Kaitlin shares two sons – Axel Lee, 14, and Leo Grey, 13 – with her husband, Rob McElhenney; Kaitlin and Rob met on the comedy show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and began quietly dating during the second season.

KAITLIN OLSON IN SCENE FROM HIGH POTENTIAL© Disney via Getty Images
Kailin stars as Morgan in High Potential on ABC

Kaitlin made the first move and made her feelings known during a game night when she attempted to, in her words, "move myself into his lap". 

While that encounter didn't end as she hoped, they began dating not long after although Rob wanted a "casual" relationship, which Kaitlin found laughable, telling Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in June 2018: "I was like, 'This person is completely in love with me – and he has no idea.' It was no problem for me."

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024© Getty Images
Kaitlin and Rob met on the set of It's Always Sunny

Kaitlin has spoken in the past about how her sons have become big fans of her comedy show It's Always Sunny much to their parents' dismay.

"We’ve tried to keep both of them away from Sunny," she told Seth Meyers of raising her sons away from the depraved comedy about a group of degenerates who try to run an Irish pub.

"I had both of them while we were shooting the show. That’s how long it’s been. And we can’t keep it from him anymore."

"Listen, they're both very funny. But at this age, the sense of humor they’ve adapted from us is just so horrifically inappropriate," Kaitlin shared.

