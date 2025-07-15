Kaitlin Olson's High Potential receives season 2 update as veteran TV star steps in — details

High Potential is coming back! That's right, the beloved ABC crime drama that garnered the network some of its highest ratings in years will return for a second season.

The first season's finale aired this February and received major acclaim while becoming a favorite among viewers. While it didn't receive the same love from the Primetime Emmys, which shut out several other network shows, its return is still highly anticipated.

The series stars Kaitlin Olson in the lead role as Morgan Gillroy, the most fashionable cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department who eventually uses her high IQ to assist with crime solving.

© Getty Images "High Potential" season two is officially in production

The show's second season officially entered production in late June, this time with an 18-episode order over the pilot season's 13, and now we have a new star on the block as well.

Variety reported that veteran TV and film star Mekhi Phifer has joined the cast of the show, although exact details of his role remain under wraps. The publication simply states that he "will play a character who becomes involved in major crimes."

Mekhi, 50, began his career in film and TV back in the '90s, with his debut film role coming as the lead in Spike Lee's 1995 crime drama Clockers, further gaining notice for his appearance in 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

© Getty Images Mekhi Phifer has joined the cast of the ABC crime drama

His major breakthrough roles came in 2002, co-starring in 8 Mile with Eminem and being cast as Dr. Gregory Pratt in E.R., appearing as a recurring cast member at first before being promoted to the main cast, staying with the show until 2008.

It's unclear when the second season will arrive, although if it follows the pattern of the first, it'll likely premiere in the fall by September, and will air Tuesdays at 10/9c following Dancing with the Stars.

© Getty Images His most notable previous role was in "E.R."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress previously spoke with HELLO! at a screening event at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles and teased that her favorite thing to see in a script was a "surprise," saying: "I love being surprised."

"I love when I'm in the middle of reading a script and I can't predict where it's going to go. We are so fortunate to have [showrunner Todd Harthan] and the staff that he has chosen. I have no idea what's going to happen, but I love it that way."

© ABC The show will likely return sometime in the fall

She also contrasted Morgan's arc of growth over the season, and how she hopes to keep that going, over Sweet Dee in It's Always Sunny. "I come from a show where there's a character who does not grow and will never grow, so I never really had to think about it before," she explained.

"But one of the things I love about Morgan is I really love her core at the beginning of the pilot. I love who she was and I also really loved being able to play a person who does not want to let her guard down but needs something from someone else and hates that she needs something from someone else because she's always only relied on herself."