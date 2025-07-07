Meet High Potential star Kaitlin Olson's two kids with husband Rob McElhenney: what they've said about parenting

Kaitlin Olson is mostly known for acting in the popular TV series Hacks and High Potential. The actress' husband Rob McElhenney is a fellow actor who has made his name known through the TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In fact, it was on that set that the pair met for the first time.

The couple has been married since 2008 and they share two sons, Alex, 14, and Leo, 13. Now it's time to find out more about the couple's parenting.

How Kaitlin got ready to be a mom

Before Kaitlin gave birth to her first son, the mother-of-two was proactively and heavily invested in researching the best protocols when it comes to giving birth naturally and making sure her children are safe.

© Getty Images Rob and Kaitlin met on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

She shared with Healthy Mom and Baby: "I am an information gatherer. So I have been preparing by doing lots of research. I have done HypnoBirthing class for a natural birth, breastfeeding class and baby CPR. I have planned to have the baby naturally, at home with a midwife and doula. The number one plan is to prepare as much as I can and go with it when the time comes!"

When the time came, Kaitlin went into labor during the Los Angeles Dodgers game and that waws added to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia plot.

How the pair wanted to raise their children

When it came to how the parents wanted to raise their children, both emphasized the importance of teaching their children optimism and to be love-based instead of fear-based in life.

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob share two sons together

The actress explained: "Rob and I have talked a lot on how we want to raise our kid. Often children are raised in an environment of fear, that it is a big world and their parents know best. Our philosophy is to raise our child in safety, confidence and happiness; to teach him that the world is a good place, rather than a scary place. I don't think you can spoil a baby."

The pair also find inspiration in their support system, which includes their co-stars Danny DeVito and his then-wife Rhea Perlman, who have provided valuable parenting advice and serve as the blueprint for the doting parents.

© Getty Images Kaitlin and Rob believe that it's important to teach children to have optimism in life

Rob expressed to Fatherly: "They raised their children in very specific circumstances, and they raised three kids who could not be better human beings: kind, respectful, driven, courteous. We defer to them."

Being that Rob and Kaitlin's children have privileged lives due to their successful careers, the pair make sure to keep their children grounded, especially when it comes to financial literacy.

He revealed: "We have a saying in our house. I say, 'Guys, whose money is it?' And they say, 'Your money.' That’s important to me. I tell them they're not getting any of it." Rob also believes that it's important to practice healthy boundaries with children.

© WireImage Rob also believes it's important to keep children humble when it comes to the topic of finances

The actor continued: "We are going to give you support and love and boundaries and we're going to say no a lot and we'll say yes a lot, but we're not creating generational wealth. We'll give you opportunities and you'll take them and do with them what you will.' I'm not giving anyone anything. Is it going to work? I don't know."

Most recently, Kaitlin shared with Variety that she and her children were not happy with Rob changing his last name to Rob Mac. She revealed: "The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name. And so do I, legally!"

Their son Alex really enjoys playing with trash trucks, attending Dodgers games, and pranking his parents. Leo was featured in an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He is also a huge fan of the soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. which Rob co-owns, per People.