Cheryl makes surprise return to the spotlight - 10 months after Liam Payne's death

CherylCheryl has made her comeback to the spotlight, 10 months after the tragic death of her ex-partner and father of her son, Liam Payne.

The singer, 42, is the face of Nivea’s new campaign. In a video posted by the beauty giant on their Instagram account, the pop star is seen getting out of a car, strutting inside a studio, sitting down and, while covering her face with a newspaper, saying: "I’m ready".

The video tries to conceal her identity, until her unmistakable voice gives her away at the end, but it’s impossible not to recognise Cheryl from the first seconds of the clip.

The caption read: "This is right up our street. Tomorrow. 9am. A new era of skincare... guess who's joining us?"

The comments were flooded with messages of love and support for the former X Factor judge.

© Shutterstock / Andrea Raffin Cheryl is back 10 months after Liam's death

"This has made my ENTIRE LIFE", one delighted fan commented, "I don’t care what it is. I need to buy it! Cheryl’s backkkk" another chimed.

"I’ve missed seeing Cheryl so much", a user added, echoing the sentiment that many shared on the social media platform.

As one follower said: "Our girl is back let's go chezza".

Liam Payne ’s passing

© Getty Images Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2024

Liam sadly passed away last October following a fall from the third floor of Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His death was a shock to all, and left the Girls Aloud singer a single mother to their son Bear. After the tragedy was made public, Cheryl issued a heartbreaking statement.

She wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

She concluded the message writing: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

Their love story

© Daniele Venturelli Liam and Cheryl welcomed a son together in 2017

The pair met in 2008 when Liam auditioned for The X Factor in front of the judges Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh and Cheryl herself.

He didn’t make the cut then, but came back two years later and joined the band One Direction, which would become a global phenomenon and change the course of his life forever.

In 2017, the couple welcomed their son Bear. The singer took to Instagram to introduce him to the world and wrote: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world.

© Karwai Tang The couple split in 2018

"It's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true."

Unfortunately, only a year after Bear’s birth, the couple decided to split. Liam wrote on X at the time: "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make."

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."