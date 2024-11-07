Liam Payne: Three people charged following One Direction star's death

Three people have been charged in Argentina following the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The singer died on 16 October following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentinian prosecutors said one person had been charged with the abandonment of a person followed by death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics. A hotel employee and a third person have both been charged with supplying narcotics.

WATCH: Grieving fans sing Liam Payne's hits and light candles after singer's death in Argentina

The public prosecutor's office said: "Illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics."

The statement continued: "Based on the evidence gathered and after analysing the various bodies of proceedings and numerous documentary annexes and the background of the case, prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea formally charged three people, requesting their questioning and arrest in a 180-page ruling presented last Friday to Judge Bruniard."

© Getty Images The One Direction star died on 16 October

The statement also revealed that officials had carried out forensic analysis on Liam's phone, including his calls and message history and that they had reviewed 800 hours of video footage from security cameras at the hotel and on nearby roads. Further investigations are being carried out on his laptop, which was discovered broken in his hotel room.

Prosecutors have ruled out the involvement of a third party in the star's death, as well as dismissing "self-harm". "Although other medical background information from the victim’s clinical history must still be analysed, the phenomenon of the lack of defence or self-preservation reflex in the fall, together with other relevant data from his consumption, allow us to conclude that Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall," part of the statement read.

© Karwai Tang There has been an outpouring of grief since the singer's death

None of those who have been arrested have been named.

Liam's cause of death was confirmed as multiple traumas that led to internal and external haemorrhage. Early toxicology reports from the investigation confirmed the presence of several substances in Liam's system, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack cocaine, and the recreational drug known as 'pink cocaine.'

© Instagram Liam's girlfriend paid tribute to the singer

Following the singer's death, tributes flooded in, including from his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. On social media, she wrote: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She continued: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam." She signed off with "444".

© Instagram The couple had dated for two years

The influencer later revealed that Liam was planning on proposing to her. In part of her new tribute, Kate penned: "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.' Liam I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

© Daniele Venturelli Liam previously dated singer Cheryl

She concluded: "I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn." Kate signed off with the number 444, and a white heart and wing emoji.