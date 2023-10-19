Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars' net worths – who makes the biggest fortune?

RHOBH fans rejoice! The hit show is set to return to the small screen this fall on October 25 – and it's expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

The reality show has already undergone a major shake-up with the likes of Lisa Rinna quitting the show in January this year. At the time, she told Us Weekly: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's stunning swimsuit moment on vacation

"I had been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come."

Diana Jenkins also announced her departure from the show after one season in January 2023. Taking to Instagram at the time, she shared a message which read: "Hi everybody… As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year.

"You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

© Bravo RHOBH is set to return for season 13

Despite these departures, the show will see a few familiar faces enter the spotlight, in addition to a sprinkling of brand-new faces… Keep scrolling to discover the full line-up in addition to the TV stars' seriously impressive net worths. See below to find out who makes the biggest fortune!

Dorit Kemsley

Fashion designer Dorit has appeared on RHOBH since the show's seventh season. Unsurprisingly, the TV star pockets a decent fortune from her time on the franchise. It's thought that Dorit currently earns around $100,000 per season.

© Shutterstock Dorit Kemsley

Beyond this, the blonde beauty runs her own swimwear and resort line called Beverly Beach by Dorit. The brand is a huge success online and has continued to expand over the years, selling everything from athleisure to makeup.

Adding another string to her bow, Dorit went on to join forces with Australian wedding dress brand Nektaria. She has since created her own line of dresses which are available to purchase online from $5,000. All of these ventures combined allegedly take her net worth up to $50 million.

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal allegedly makes a whopping $100,000 per season on RHOBH. Aside from her starring role on the reality TV series, Crystal has made a name for herself in the world of lifestyle and wellness.

© Shutterstock Crystal Kung Minkoff

She runs a company called Real Coco which offers a plethora of coconut-based products such as coffee creamer, water, milk and crisps.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Crystal's net worth is thought to be $30 million.

Garcelle Beauvais

Prior to joining the cast of RHOBH, Garcelle built up her net worth as an actress. She's starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue and films Coming to America, White House Down and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Beyond this, she's also co-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai.

© Shutterstock Garcelle Beauvais

She has also launched a children's jewelry line called Petit Bijou, written a children's book called I Am Mixed and hosted a weekly podcast called Going to Bed with Garcelle. Her talents know no ends, Garcelle has moreover written a memoir called Love Me As I Am and launched a stunning home collection on HSN called 'Garcelle at Home.'

Her total net worth? Garcelle is thought to be worth $8 million.

Kyle Richards

Kyle is rumoured to make an astonishing $500,000 per season. She has starred on the show since her debut in 2010 and has continued to charm viewers ever since with her authenticity.

© Shutterstock Kyle Richards

She is one of the highest earners on the show and is now thought to be worth a cool $100 million.

Sutton Stracke

Despite being a relatively recent addition, Sutton has made some serious money over the years. Aside from her role on Real Housewives, the reality TV star owns a fashion boutique called Sutton Concept. She is also a successful party planner and has planned extravagant celebrations for a number of famous faces.

© Shutterstock Sutton Stracke

Sutton is thought to be worth a cool $50 million.

Erika Jayne

According to The New York Times, long-standing cast member Erika makes $600,000 per season. Beyond this, Erika has carved out a successful career as a singer behind-the-scenes.

She has released a handful of pop singles including the likes of 'Pretty Mess' and 'Xxpensive'. In total, Erika has amassed a total of nine No. 1 hits – impressive if you ask us! She recently put her singing skills to good use on stage when she starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago the Musical for three months.

© Shutterstock Erika Jayne

Meanwhile, in 2018, the TV star released a memoir called Pretty Mess which delves into Erika's rise to fame, her singing career, her family life away from the spotlight and her time on BHOBH. Her book made it on The New York Times' bestseller list – so we can only imagine she made a neat little profit.

The star is reportedly worth $5 million in total.

Annemarie Wiley

RHOBH's newest housewife, Annemarie Wiley, is married to former NFL legend Marcellus Wiley who played as a defensive back in the '90s and early 2000s. Marcellus' fortune aside, Annemarie has hustled behind-the-scenes as a nurse anaesthesiologist.

© Shutterstock Annemarie Wiley

While Annemarie's net worth remains unknown, we don’t doubt that it will skyrocket following her appearance on the reality show. We do know that her husband boasts an enviable net worth of $5 million, with a reported salary of $350,000 per annum.

Denise Richards

Denise is allegedly the highest paid cast member of RHOBH. While she is due to take part in the upcoming series in a guest capacity, she's previously netted $1 million per season for season nine and season ten.

© Shutterstock Denise Richards

Over the years, the actress and philanthropist has made a small fortune from her numerous roles in the 1990s. She's starred in the likes of Starship Troopers, Wild Things and James Bond film, The World Is Not Enough.

As of 2023, Denise is thought to be worth a staggering $12 million.

Sheree Zampino

Sheree is a returning cast member on the show. The star, who was previously married to Will Smith, is reportedly worth $6 million.

© Shutterstock Sheree Zampino

She is a founder and CEO of the body butter company Whoop Ash in addition to an online fashion and accessory boutique called Sheree Elizabeth. Aside from her business ventures, Sheree has tried her hand at acting and modelling, no doubt adding to her impressive fortune.