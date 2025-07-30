Pamela Anderson's then-and-now photos will blow you away - see transformation

Pamela Anderson has turned heads ever since she appeared on the scene in the early '90s, and the star continued to define pop culture for decades with her signature look and public escapades.

Her transformation from Playboy model to critically acclaimed actress was a sight to behold, and fans have watched the Golden Globe nominee embrace motherhood, redefine beauty standards and grow in confidence each year.

From her Baywatch days to her Met Gala appearance, join HELLO! as we discover how Pamela has transformed over the years into a Hollywood icon.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Back to the beginning Pamela was discovered in 1989 when her face appeared on the jumbotron at a sports game. She was then chosen as Playmate of the Month by Playboy magazine in 1990 and appeared in the centerfold that year.



© Getty Images Baywatch breakthrough Her star-making role was that of C.J. Parker in Baywatch, alongside David Hasselhoff. She joined the cast for five seasons between 1992 and 1997, and etched herself into pop culture thanks to her svelte figure, bright red swimsuit and tumbling blonde hair.



© Getty Images Rockstar wife Pamela married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee just four days after meeting him in 1995, and the pair went on to have one of the most tumultuous and infamous relationships in Hollywood. They dominated tabloids and weathered many a scandal before going on to welcome their sons Brandon and Dylan. The couple divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage.



© WireImage The new millennium Pamela embraced the Y2K style with her low-rise jeans, baby tees and heavy makeup. Her signature dark eyeshadow, thin brows and bold lipstick became one of the most recognized looks of the era. Speaking to Variety in 2024, she revealed that it was difficult to be a sexualized figure at the time while raising two young boys. "I'm not ashamed of my life. I'm not ashamed of the choices that I made, even though maybe in hindsight I would've done things differently," she said. "But you need life experience to know that you would've done that differently."

© FilmMagic Fashion forward The mother of two's style seemed to slowly shift in the 2010s, marking a move towards more relaxed attire. She maintained her heavy makeup and signature tousled locks, yet it became clear that the star was coming into her own.



© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Broadway star Pamela made her Broadway debut in 2022 as Roxie Hart in Chicago, earning critical acclaim and marking a huge career reinvention.



© Getty Images Barefaced and beautiful The star began a makeup-free movement in 2023 when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week barefaced and glowing. "I didn't realize that it was going to resonate with so many people," she said on the Today show. "I had people coming up to me and thanking me. It's just really interesting to see the ripple effect it's had." "But I did it for myself," she clarified. "I did it for myself just to say I'm good enough as I am, and I don't need to chase this impossible dream."

© FilmMagic Comeback queen Pamela's performance in The Last Showgirl stopped everyone in their tracks and forced the world to pay attention to her incredible acting chops. She was even nominated for a Golden Globe for the role, and attended the red carpet barefaced in continuation of her makeup-free commitment.



© David Fisher/Shutterstock Met Gala moment The 58-year-old wowed at the 2025 Met Gala, donning a crystal-encrusted Tory Burch gown in line with the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme. She wore her blonde hair in a chic bob and went makeup-free again, garnering praise for fighting back against outdated beauty standards.

© PA Images via Getty Images New beginnings Pamela is entering a new era of her career, and appears to be happier than ever. Could her flirty behavior with her The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson be to blame? She attended the premiere of the comedy film alongside the Irish actor, and the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as Pamela stunned in a purple strapless gown.



